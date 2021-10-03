Things were never in question at Mustang Stadium, as Chisum celebrated its homecoming with a resounding win, taking control of the game from the very first play from scrimmage, en route to a 49-12 drubbing of the Redwater Dragons.
After a big return on the opening kickoff had Redwater starting the game already in Chisum territory, the Mustangs made sure their opponents’ strong field position didn’t matter on the very first play, as Espn Blyton came away with an impressive leaping interception on the first play of the game.
That interception — the first of two Blyton would record in the outing — set the tone for how things would go for the Redwater quarterback throughout the whole game.
“We knew from watching film that they had a quarterback that liked to throw the ball around, and so we put a big focus on that in practice this week,” said Jett Petkus, another Mustang who played a key role in Chisum’s secondary. “We also prepared for them to run it a bunch because we thought it might be raining, so I feel like we were really prepared either way.
“We’ve got good coaches in the secondary and we’ve got a lot of speed, and that allowed us to keep up with their receivers and take them out of the game.”
“We worked really hard on the secondary this week, going over passing concepts,” head coach Darren Pevey added. “We had a good plan.”
After that interception, each team’s defense held strong for the first few drives, with both Chisum and Redwater going three-and-out in quick order. On Chisum’s second drive, however, senior Zaquavious Price got things going by bursting through a hole in the defense and leaving all Dragons in his wake, getting his team on the scoreboard with an 80-yard touchdown run.
That touchdown would open the first-half floodgates.
Mere minutes later, Mustang Chris Worthy received the handoff, cut to the far sideline and blew past all Dragon defenders for what looked to be another big touchdown run of 60 yards. It was called back due to a holding call against Chisum, but it didn’t ultimately matter, as Petkus took the handoff and then ran up 70 yards up the middle for the team’s second touchdown of the night, giving the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.
“I saw some open field and took it,” Petkus said. “I didn’t run the ball very well last week (against Prairiland) so it felt good to find some holes this time.”
Chisum’s running backs were aided by the Mustangs in the trenches, as the offensive line did a good job all game long of giving them holes to run through.
“The offensive line doesn’t often get much credit, but they’re some of the hardest workers we have,” Pevey said. “We couldn’t do anything without them.”
As well as the offense did in the first half in building up its insurmountable lead, the defense was just as efficient. While the secondary was eliminating Redwater’s prominent passing game, players like Ashton Fleming, Ben Wooters and Worthy all made life difficult for the opponent’s run game as well.
Still not out of the opening period, quarterback Matthew Griffith tacked on another score in the opening 12 minutes of the game when he used a misdirection to break free for a 35-yard touchdown run of his own, giving Chisum a 21-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
The lead continued to balloon in the second quarter, as Worthy punched the ball into the endzone from roughly six yards out, expanding the lead to 27-0.
On Redwater’s ensuing possession, Mustangs Tyler Roach and Blyton helped to force yet another quick three-and-out. Not long after that, Price scored again, this time with a touchdown from 16 yards out that saw him zigging and zagging his way through defenders, and putting Chisum up 33-0.
All game long, Price was practically unstoppable. In addition to his trio of touchdowns, he had an astounding 240 rushing yards on just 10 carries,
Fleming tacked on a touchdown in the waning second of the opening half to give Chisum a 41-0 lead heading into the halftime break, capping off a drive that featured solid runs from Worthy, Price and Griffith, as well as a phenomenal leaping catch by Petkus on a pass from Griffith.
“I didn’t see much on that play,” Fleming said with a chuckle. “There wasn’t a lot of space to operate so I decided to just get behind the line and go forward full blazing.”
Making their way downfield on the first drive of the second half, Worthy was able to take the ball from their own red zone to near the 50-yard line, dragging a pair of hapless Redwater defenders along with him for a few extra yards. After that, Price again found the endzone on a big, 52-yard touchdown run after finding a hole right up the middle, giving his team a 49-0 lead.
Those would be the last points that Chisum would score in the game, though the potent duo of Worthy and Price continued to find good yardage. Despite that, drives invariably stalled out before reaching scoring territory for the rest of the game.
On the defensive side, too, the Mustangs began loosening their grip, as a Redwater offense that had scarcely managed to garner a first down in the opening half began finding more success in the second, even scoring a pair of touchdowns on the tail ends of measured, methodical marches downfield.
“I’m still trying to get us to play a full four quarters of really good football,” Pevey said.
“I think we got a bit complacent there at the end; began looking ahead too soon,” Fleming said. “We played really well in the first half but didn’t keep that intensity up.”
Despite taking their foot off the gas a bit, the Mustangs were never seriously threatened in the game, and improved to 5-0 on the season, making them one of barely 100 teams left in the entire state that remains undefeated.
“It feels amazing,” Fleming said of holding the unbeaten distinction this late into the season. “We’re playing really well right now and we’re confident.”
“I just go each week and try to win the game in front of us and try to stay grounded like that,” Pevey added. “I know the kids look at it and get excited by it. Obviously, we want to win every game.”
