The Prairiland Lady Patriots basketball team continued its strong start to the 2020-21 season Monday with a dominating 67-49 win over Campbell.
The team was led by a dominating, two-pronged offensive attack from TJ Folse and Mallorie Sneed. Each scored 18 points, leading the team.
Abi Farmer scored eight, Chloe Raley and Kiersten Bridges each finished with six, Kyndall Yaross had two points and Grace Unruh added a point as well.
