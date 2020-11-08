In sports, you often hear the phrase, “The scoreboard tells the story.” That was not the case yesterday for the Paris Wildcats, who lost 28-7 to the top-ranked Argyle Eagles on Friday.
Because though the final score might not appear particularly close, save for a few key mistakes, Paris went toe-to-toe with the top 4A team in the state, and even at times appeared to outplay them.
The Paris defense — which was stalwart all night — forced and recovered a fumble on the first drive of the game when Jadon Hay scooped up a ball right after the Eagles managed to get into the red zone.
Paris moved the ball well on its opening drive, and was able to march downfield and into Argyle territory. They found early bursts of offense from quarterback Luke Hohenberger, as well as the lethal running back tandem of KD Washington and Zy’kius Jackson. The drive included a big run by Jackson that saw him scamper in the backfield looking for room before cutting back to the right and sprinting down the sideline for a pick-up of nearly 40 yards.
The drive eventually stalled out before Paris put points on the board, but it sent a message.
“I was proud of how we came out and fought; how physical and tough we were,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “Our guys weren’t intimidated by them at all.”
Paris’ first uncharacteristic miscue of the game came moments later. On Argyle’s second possession of the game, the Wildcat defense came up big, forcing the top-ranked offense into a quick three-and-out.
However, the Wildcats muffed and fumbled the ensuing punt, giving the Eagles the ball right back, and this time with extremely favorable
field position.
The Eagles took advantage of the mistake by quickly finding the end zone, to go up 7-0.
Argyle tacked on another score early in the second quarter to go up 14-0, but Paris continued to play well offensively and defensively.
The Wildcats made the Eagles fight for every single yard, and two defenders in particular — linebacker Lain Atwood and defensive lineman Trenterious Tennon — racked up tackles for losses all night long.
“I thought the entire D-line was extremely good,” Hohenberger said. “They all showed up and executed.”
Midway through the second quarter, Paris had a drive that looked downright dominant, culminating in a touchdown. Hohenberger connected with Tyrelle Lewis for a big first down, followed immediately by a 14-yard run by Washington for another first down and then a huge gain on the ground by Hohenberger that put the Wildcats right on the goal line.
“Luke did have success moving the ball,” the head coach said. “We know that defenses are going to be keyed in on (Jackson) and so if we can get other options going, that’s huge for us.”
Paris was backed up five yards thanks to a false start, but it wouldn’t matter. On the very next play, GiTaeus Young ran the ball down the sideline and stretched the ball across the pylon to put Paris on the board, 14-7.
Argyle would tack one more touchdown onto the scoreboard right before halftime, and it would again come as the direct result of a Paris miscue.
“If just a couple plays go differently, you could be looking at a score of 14-14, or maybe 21-14 at halftime,” Hohenberger said. “We had some mistakes but we were right there in it.”
After the Paris defense again stymied the Eagles, the Wildcats had the ball near their own 30 yard line and looked to knot the score up headed into halftime. However, a strong tackle by an Argyle defender led to a fumble by the quarterback, and the Eagles were able to run it back for an easy six points. Argyle nailed the extra point, and the score was 21-7 in the Eagles’ favor.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Paris continued to make big plays. At one point — pinned inside their own 5-yard line — Washington broke free for a huge 20-yard run that was crucial in the way it not only moved the chains, but also in the way it ensured that Argyle would not start its next possession with such favorable field position.
Argyle tacked on one more score in the fourth quarter, with a pass into the back of the end zone. Safety Rashad Wilson provided immaculate coverage of the receiver, but the Argyle receiver came up with a jaw-dropping catch in spite of his efforts.
“Overall, I think we played well on defense, but we had some mistakes on offense and special teams,” Hohenberger said. “When you’re playing teams like Argyle — these elite teams where we want our program to be — you really need to be successful in all facets of the game.”
Hohenberger said that even though the Wildcats are aiming to reach the highest echelon of teams, where Argyle currently sits, he doesn’t want to compromise his team’s identity to do so.
“We want to get our program to that level,” he said. “But we don’t want to be an Argyle or a Melissa. We want to be the best team Paris can be.”
Offensively, Jackson, Washington and Hohenberger shared the majority of the burden with a three-pronged attack on the ground. Washington finished with 88 yards, Jackson finished with 56 and Hohenberger finished with 41. Jakovi Dabbs came into the game in the second half and added 20, and Young had four yards but scored the team’s lone touchdown.
In addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground, Hohenberger picked up 97 yards through the air, connecting with Lewis, Washington, Jailen Franklin and Dalyn Johnson.
Late in the fourth quarter, sophomore reserve quarterback Caden Edwards came into the game and completed two of three passes — his first passing attempts of the season.
Defensively, Atwood led the way with 15 total tackles, including two for a loss. Lineman Bubba Gray also piled on the hits, finishing the game with 14. Tennon racked up 11, including a sack and another tackle for a loss. Defensive lineman Jalen Gray played stellar defense all night and racked up eight tackles. Lineman Satchel Swain also played a big role in the succes of the defensive line, finishing with 10 tackles.
Despite the loss, Paris was guaranteed a spot in the postseason Friday, thanks to games elsewhere in the district.
The Wildcats will take on Dallas-Lincoln Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sprague Stadium in Dallas.
“We’ll put this game behind us and work on the things we need to work on,” Hohenberger said. “We’ll put the work in to be ready for Lincoln on Thursday.”
