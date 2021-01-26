The Detroit Lady Eagles traveled to James Bowie High School over the weekend, and for their efforts came away with a 30-18 victory in a hard-fought, defensive battle.
Right from the start, Detroit used strong defense to limit the Lady Pirates, and in the first quarter they held their opponent to just a pair of points.
It was the second quarter, though, where the Lady Eagles truly pulled away. Detroit scored 17 points in the quarter, stretching their four-point advantage to a 17-point lead.
The Lady Pirates would marginally outscore Detroit in the second half, but Detroit kept up its defensive pressure and made sure Bowie never meaningfully challenged the lead they’d built up.
Leading the way for Detroit was Ca’Zarriyanna Runels, who was a veritable stat sheet stuffer for her team. She finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, seven steals and a block. Tatahlavia Rosser scored nine points while grabbing four boards and coming away with five steals. Braylin Craig scored four points, Kayleigh Griggs had four points, five rebounds and three stealsand Madeleine Marquez added two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.