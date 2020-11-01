The Paris Ladycats volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight Thursday evening, but ultimately the team’s season came to an end at the hands of Bullard in four sets — 13-25, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25 — in a match that was far closer than the score might suggest.
The first set swayed heavily in the favor of the Lady Panthers from Bullard, but the score didn’t tell the whole story. Almost every point was a close back-and-forth rally, and even as Bullard stretched their lead to double digits, the Ladycats made them work every step of the way.
The team found some good offense from Presli Chapman, and libero Bella Hill made every point a challenge for Bullard.
Ladycat Ashley McGuire contributed to the defensive tenacity as well with some truly stellar digs, diving to the floor with abandon to keep the ball from dropping.
“Ashley is coachable, athletic and will always get the ball up, no matter what,” head coach Ashley Green said. “She’s really come into her own and improved over the course of the season, and it’s been awesome to see.”
Things turned around for the Ladycats in the second set, however, and points became much easier to come by.
The turnaround was due in large part to Chapman and Macey McAmis attacking the sideline, which Bullard was routinely leaving unprotected.
Bullard held a slim lead in the early goings of the second set, but Paris eventually took control.
The Ladycats took the lead for good in the set at 11-10 during a crucial run which saw them score four straight kills — three of which came from senior Hannah Gibbons.
“Hannah is a one-of-a-kind player, that’s for sure,” Green said. “You can ask her to do anything, and she’ll go do it. Her defense the other night was amazing. Nothing got past her.”
Paris extended its lead to as many as seven in the set, at 23-16 on an ace by Hill, and Paris wouldn’t let Bullard get any closer than four the rest of the way thanks to McAmis and Chapman’s continued attack.
Paris also saw inspired play at the net from Ava Tidwell, who was phenomenal at blocking shots and putting away emphatic kills all night long.
Ladycat Reece Reavis finished the set off with a cross into the back corner.
In the third set, the two teams came out trading kills, but Bullard slowly began pulling away, much like they did in the first. Though nearly every point was competitive, Paris eventually found itself trailing by six, first at 17-11, and then again at 18-12.
However, the Ladycats never ceded the set. They mounted a furious rally by controlling play at the net, and eventually tied the game at 22-22 on a kill down the middle by McAmis.
After trailing big midway through the set, the Ladycats actually pet themselves in a position to win the third set when they had a set point 24-23. Unfortunately, Bullard had an answer, and rattled off three straight points to take a 2-1 set lead.
In the final set, Paris and Bullard spent much of it going tit-for-tat. In fact, until Bullard took a 19-16 lead late in the set, neither team led by more than two.
Midway through the set, Paris held the slimmest of leads, up 16-15 thanks to a huge block by Tidwell. Unfortunately, the Ladycats would hit something of a brick wall at that point. Bullard scored eight unanswered points to go up 23-16, and ultimately outscored the Ladycats 10-2 in the home stretch to put the team away.
“I think mentally, we got into our own heads at that point,” Green said. “We started psyching ourselves out, and it was one of our weakest rotations, so I need to figure out how to handle that moving forward into next season.”
For the match, McAmis led the way with 13 kills, two blocks and five digs. Chapman had nine kills, an ace and a block. Gibbons finished with six kills and a team-high six blocks. Lilly Lewis tallied seven kills, a team-best 20 assists and five digs. Tidwell had a pair of kills and five blocks. And setter Eva Vogt contributed 18 assists and a kill.
“It was tough to adjust to Covid, and I’m really proud of these girls for how they handled everything all season long,” Green said. “We did some really great things this year.”
Looking ahead to next year, Green said she expects it to be another good one for Paris volleyball.
“We’re going to have five seniors in big leadership roles next year, and that’s huge,” she said. “I think we can do some really good things next year.”
