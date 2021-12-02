The North Lamar Panthers and Prairiland Patriots met at Panther gym on Tuesday night and treated the crowd to a game that went to the wire. Ultimately it was North Lamar walking away with a two-point victory, winning 48-46.
For three quarters, the teams battled back and forth to a relatively low scoring game. At the end of the third quarter, it was a 27-23 game. After both teams combined to only score 10 points in the third quarter, the offenses kicked it into gear in the fourth. The two teams tallied 41 total points in the final eight minutes of action.
It started with Prairiland scoring the first 12 points of the quarter to take an 11-point lead. The Patriots took advantage of offensive miscues from North Lamar to build the lead. It only took the Patriots two minutes to build the lead. Kardadrian Coulter and Gage Bankhead helped spark the run on both sides of the ball.
Mason Cole broke the scoring run with a tip in on a missed shot. That opened the floodgates for him and the Panthers. Cole scored nine of his 15 points in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter. It was a three pointer by Jaxon Spangler with less than three minutes to play, though, that gave North Lamar a 43-42 lead.
“We blew a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said after the game. “We didn’t play smart to win the basketball game. The effort was there. The execution wasn’t and that’s why they were able to come back. We’ve got to play smarter than we just did.”
Cole also had a huge offensive rebound inside of a minute left in the game. After being fouled, he was able to sink a free throw to put North Lamar up by a couple. The Patriots had one last shot at the end but it bounced off the rim no good.
“We started trying to apply the same pressure they’re putting on us,” North Lamar coach Jamie Allen said about how his team was able to comeback. “We got the ball inside which was our main focus... we turned up the tempo and forced the issue.”
Cole led the team with 15 points. Case Fendley had nine while Riley Reaves finished with five. Devin Offutt, Jaxon Spangler and Dawson McDowell each had four. Jack Johnson finished with three while Carson Preston and Andon Rangel had two each.
For Prairiland, Gage Bankhead led the team with 16 points. Rylan Berry finished with 10. Kardadrion Coulter had nine. Jameson Flatt, Braydan Nichols, Mayson Day and Tyler Maull each had two points while Brooks Morrison had one.
