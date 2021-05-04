This year, the Paris Ladycats had a resurgent season. After not making the playoffs in over a decade and only winning one district game over the last several years, the team not only became a consistent threat in games but earned its way into the postseason.
Their season came to an end this weekend, though, losing their bi-district playoff series against Bullard with a 7-1 loss on Saturday.
“To say I’m proud of this bunch doesn’t even begin to describe it,” Paris head coach Brandi Batchelor said after the game. “Find the greatest synonym for ‘proud’ you can and insert that. We took a 36-2 loss (in game one) and despite everything against us, we fought.”
Bullard scored two runs in the opening inning, but Paris answered right back in the very next inning. Hope Beck — who reached base on an infield single earlier in the inning — brought Paris within one run when she scored on a Bullard passed ball.
Bullard tacked on three more runs in the third, and 5-1 is where the score stayed for most of the remainder of the game, as the Lady Panthers didn’t score again until the sixth.
The Ladycats never stopped fighting, and in the top of the sixth, Beck stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, representing the tying run at the plate.
“We came out and made (Bullard) work their butts off for every inch they took,” Batchelor said. “We made them sweat.”
Beck finished the game with a pair of hits, and teammate Hope Hampton finished the game batting a perfect 3-for-3 to lead Paris at the plate.
On the mound for the Ladycats was freshman Jordan Andrade, who pitched much better than the score indicates.
Several players made significant contributions throughout the game, including Alaina White and Jaidyn Clark, both of whom made some stellar defensive stops in the infield.
But perhaps nobody stepped up more than Presley Cook, who was moved into the starting lineup minutes before the game when starter Asia Moore was sidelined with an injury in the moments immediately leading up to the game.
Cook played extremely well, and ended the day with a sharply-hit line drive single.
“We call her ‘Sweet P’ for a reason,” Batchelor said with a smile. “She has the biggest heart of anyone you’ll ever meet, and to see her succeed — there wasn’t a dry eye in the dugout.”
Looking to the future, Batchelor said good things are in store for the Paris softball program.
“I think the future is extremely bright for Ladycat softball,” she said. “These girls are talented, they’re hungry, they want to win and now they know what it takes.”
