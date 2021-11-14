The North Lamar Pantherettes looked downright unstoppable in their second basketball game of the season, and they easily dispatched the Hooks Lady Hornets 66-11 on Friday night.
The Hornets had no answer for North Lamar’s explosive wing players, with Cydnie Malone, Maddie Walters and Mylee Nottingham each having big nights. The dynamic trio scored 13, 12 and 11 points respectively.
The trio utilized their speed to their advantage, scoring many of those points on fast breaks.
Coming alive in the fourth quarter and also making a big impact was freshman Roselyn Spencer, who was electric from the floor in the final period, scoring 10 of her 12 points in that stretch.
Senior Hutton Pointer made an impact as well with nine points to go along with some imposing defense in the paint.
