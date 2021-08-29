One of the most common adages in sports is “defense wins championships,” coined by legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant. Well, Prairiland’s defense was phenomenal Friday night, as the Patriots stifled the Alba-Golden Panthers in a dominating 28-7 season opening win.
From the opening kickoff, Prairiland employed a smothering, suffocating defense, pressuring the Alba-Golden quarterback and clogging up all running lanes.
“Our defense really played well,” Prairiland head Heath Blalock said. “(Defensive coordinator David Hart) had a great gameplan, and our guys executed on it. I’m really proud of how they played, especially on that side of the ball.”
Anchoring the Prairiland defense was the tandem of senior lineman Hayden Thomas and junior linebacker Chayton Shelton.
Thomas, who missed almost all of the 2020 season due to injury, was a welcome sight back on the field for the Prairiland faithful who made the trip to Alba to watch the Patriots in action.
“He’s got a great motor,” Blalock said. “He’s big and strong and athletic, and he showed that he’s a handful for anyone to deal with.”
“Chayton was plowing guys down all night,” the head coach added about Shelton’s efforts. “He was probably our defensive player of the game because of the impact he had.”
The Prairiland defense was so stalwart that the Panthers didn’t put a point on the scoreboard until the final 15 seconds of the game, by which point the result had long since been determined.
And it was truly a complete game by the Patriots, as things were clicking offensively for the most part for the Patriots.
Quarterback Brooks Morrison had a good game, picking the defense apart on 5-for-5 passing, and also picking up good yardage on the ground.
The team scored on the opening drive when Morrison pitched the ball back to Rylan Berry, who was able to fight his way into the endzone.
Morrison later found Chris Michael with a beautiful touchdown pass. And senior Gavin Watts had a big game, rushing for roughly 80 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.
There were some offensive hiccups, Heath said, which included a fumble just two yards away from the end zone, and some missed reads. However, the coach is confident those early season missteps will be patched up.
“There are some things we’ve got to work on, but I know that we’ll be able to fix those,” he said. “Brooks missed some reads, but he’s got a great work ethic and I’ll know he’ll improve. He’s already texted me saying he knows where he missed them and said he knows what to do in the future.
“I’m proud with how we played, especially for the first week of the season.”
