Brody Mahan was sensational on the mound for the Honey Grove Warriors on Friday, the team’s bats were equally impressive, and the Warriors cruised to an 11-0 win over Celeste.
Mahan tossed a complete-game three-hitter, and added three RBIs on two hits at the plate as well.
Harley Collins, Levi Beavers, Lucas Morrison and Tanner Peterson also added RBIs in the dominating win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.