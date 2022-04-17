Honey Grove ISD Logo

Brody Mahan was sensational on the mound for the Honey Grove Warriors on Friday, the team’s bats were equally impressive, and the Warriors cruised to an 11-0 win over Celeste.

Mahan tossed a complete-game three-hitter, and added three RBIs on two hits at the plate as well.

Harley Collins, Levi Beavers, Lucas Morrison and Tanner Peterson also added RBIs in the dominating win.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

