Editor’s Note: Today’s story is part two of a two-part countdown of the top five sports stories of the year and the top five sports photos of the year.
No. 2: Covid-19 wreaks havoc on athletics
Nothing was more newsworthy in 2020 than the coronavirus pandemic, and its effects were sharply felt in the realm of sports.
District play was just getting started for local baseball, softball and soccer teams in the spring of the 2019-20 school year when Texas UIL announced a hiatus originally planned to last two weeks. Other sports, such as weightlifting, golf and track and field were deeper into their seasons, but nevertheless also saw their seasons halted.
At the time, the virus had killed just shy of 2,000 Americans — a far cry from the roughly 341,000 Americans who have now passed away due to Covid-19.
The decision to call off all athletics came mere days after the state basketball tournament was postponed indefinitely, and Detroit athletic director Jeff Allensworth said the call to suspend play came as no surprise in the wake of the basketball tournament being called off.
“I’m not very surprised; They did something similar during the swine flu,” Allensworth said. “When I saw what they did with the basketball tournament, I knew this was coming.”
Needless to say, the hiatus lasted much longer than two weeks, and in fact marked the end of local athletics for the 2019-20 school year.
The canceled season was a tough pill to swallow for many, as it meant an end to several seniors’ promising final seasons.
“It was shaping up to be a special kind of season,” North Lamar girls soccer coach Michael Pointer said of the canceled season. “It’s unfortunate that it ended in such an awkward and unique way.”
When sports kicked off again with the start of the 2020-21 school year, it was with a plethora of new sanitation protocols and safety guidelines in an attempt to keep athletes and the people close to them healthy.
Despite the best efforts of Texas UIL and local athletic departments, the virus nevertheless wreaked havoc on local teams’ seasons.
Over the course of the football season, the Paris Wildcats, the Clarksville Blue Tigers, the Cooper Bulldogs, the Detroit Eagles, the Chisum Mustangs, the Hugo Buffaloes and more had games canceled because of the virus.
Paris in particular felt the weight of the virus, as a pair of forfeit losses cost the team the chance to play for the district championship in the last week of the regular season.
And the situation did not become any more stable with the end of football and the beginning of basketball. Games are still frequently being called off at the last minute, and the Eagles missed more than a week’s worth of games due to cases of the virus in their school system.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Prairiland athletic director Steven Weddle said about contending with the virus. “But that’s what athletics is about — teaching kids to adjust and overcome. And that’s what we’ll do.”
No. 1: Wildcats make pair of regional finals
Simply put, 2020 was a benchmark year for the Paris Wildcats.
In the spring, the basketball team cemented its place in the annals of school history when it capped a magical, dominant season with a run all the way to the regional finals.
Then, not to be outdone, the football team did the exact same thing.
The basketball season started a bit slowly for the Wildcats, as Paris lost a few preseason games with some uncharacteristically sloppy play, including a loss to Lindale that saw Paris score just 39 points.
By the time district play rolled around, though, they’d ironed out all the issues.
The Wildcats basketball team blazed through its district with an undefeated record. Not only that, but they won almost every single game in a blowout. Over the course of district play, the Wildcats beat their opponents by an average of roughly 22 points.
Headed into the playoffs, the Wildcats possessed a steely-eyed determination.
“Ultimately, the goal is to play in San Antonio (for a state title),” head basketball coach Billy Mack Steed said. “We know how difficult that is, but I think we can hang with nearly anyone when we play well.”
The playoff run featured comfortable wins over teams like Van and Cumberland Academy, but it wasn’t all easy.
Facing Henderson in the regional quarterfinals, Paris made one of the most jaw-dropping comebacks you’ll ever see. Down 17 points late in the third quarter, the Wildcats completely flipped the script, and in just about 10 minutes of game time, they’d turned that large deficit into a 14-point lead — a 31-point swing.
“I just had to keep being positive and play as a team, play for my brothers and keep fighting,” senior Trae Johnson said after the comeback.
And the team wasn’t done yet. The Wildcats followed their dramatic come-from-behind victory up with a huge upset win, toppling Dallas-Carter, the second-ranked team in all of 4A to reach the regional finals.
In the regional finals they squared off against the Faith Family Eagles, the top-ranked team in the state.
They were unable to pull off a second mammoth upset in as many days, but they didn’t go down without a fight, taking a lead in the third quarter and keeping the margin to single-digits.
And while the basketball team didn’t get to play in San Antonio liked they’d hoped, they endeared themselves to all of Wildcat Nation.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” Steed said. “They worked hard all year, got better and better as the year went on. They played as hard as any Paris High team that I know of.”
Much like the basketball team, the football team entered its 2020 season with high expectations.
“I think our ceiling is state,” senior standout Ladainian Council said before the season’s start. “We’ve just got to stay healthy and have everyone buy in.”
The football team turned heads immediately out of the gate when they crushed Metro Christian Academy, a reigning state champion from Oklahoma.
In the second week of the season, the Wildcats’ vaunted defensive unit showed the world what it was capable of when they limited a very strong Celina team to a single touchdown, which came on its first drive of the game.
“It all comes down to practice,” Paris defensive back Bubba Gray said of his team’s defensive tenacity against the Bobcats. “We practice hard, we wanted this and we wanted to make up for last year. …I wasn’t having that my senior year.”
A few weeks later, they put all of 4A D1 on notice when they downed Midlothian Heritage, a team at the time ranked fifth in the state.
“We came out and played hard, and I’m just really happy for these kids,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said.
Entering district play, the field seemed to be set for a three-team battle for the district crown between the Wildcats, who had climbed their way to seventh in the state rankings; the Melissa Cardinals, who were the fourth-best team in 4A-D1; and the top-ranked Argyle Eagles.
Then, disaster struck. A Paris player tested positive for Covid-19, and Paris was forced to forfeit the first two games of district play.
“The margin for error definitely got a whole lot smaller at that point,” Hohenberger said. “We weren’t even guaranteed a playoff spot going into that Argyle game (in the last week of the season.)”
Though they lost to the No. 1 Eagles, Paris did enough to make its way into the playoffs, and once there they knew all their goals still lay before them.
They started their playoff run with as dominant a half of football as you’ll ever see.
In the first half against Dallas-Lincoln, Paris scored a touchdown on every single one of its drives, and the team had already poured on 56 points by the time halftime rolled around.
Not willing to risk injuries to key starters, and in an effort to give valuable playing experience to younger players, the Wildcats turned to their freshmen and other infrequently-used reserves for the entirety of the second half.
Next in their run was a familiar foe: Midlothian Heritage.
Though Paris already had a 14-point win against the Jaguars on their 2020 resume, most outlets still considered the Wildcats to be underdogs, much to their chagrin.
“We knew the things they were saying about us, but we didn’t listen to any of that,” Paris wide receiver Tyrelle Lewis said. “We let them talk, and then we came to play.”
Paris again handled Midlothian, this time by 10 points, and earned a berth in the regional semis against Melissa — an unanswered question from the regular season, as their district meeting was one of the forfeitures.
The Wildcats came out on top of a back-and-forth game for the ages, and in so doing made their way to the program’s first region finals in 32 years.
Just as with the basketball team, it wasn’t meant to be in a matchup against the top-ranked team in the state.
But also as with the basketball team, the Wildcats left an indelible impact on the Paris community. One look at the rousing standing ovation the Paris fans gave their team as the Wildcats walked off the field together for the final time made that abundantly clear.
“It’s about the kids, first and foremost,” Hohenberger said. “More than anything, more than all the wins, it’s about the relationships they’ve formed that will last a lifetime.”
