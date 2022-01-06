The Clarksville Blue Tigers captured another district win, improving to 2-0 in league play with an overpowering 64-32 home victory over the neighboring Detroit Eagles. The Eagles, now 0-2 were held to single digit scoring in three of the four periods of play.
It was not a fast start for the Tigers who were missing starting point guard A’zarrion Presley, as Detroit held a 4-3 lead with about six minutes left in the first quarter thanks to a jumper from the key by Jaydan Shelby.
A basket by Tiger Jayden Reed-Rose and a Devin Scales basket off the break would give Clarksville a 7-4 advantage, and the Tigers would not trail again.
“The team played well tonight as a unit after a slow start. And we put things together in the second half, and imposed our will on the game,” Clarksville coach Stanford Hill Jr. explained. “This was a great win for us tonight going into a huge matchup for us at Maud on Friday.”
The length of the Blue Tigers’ inside proved to be a significant factor in the contest, as numerous Eagle shots were altered or blocked in the lane.
Clarksville was also able to supply strong defensive pressure on the court, forcing Detroit into turnovers that were turned into transition baskets.
