The Chisum Mustang defense was stalwart Friday night against Wolfe City. Unfortunately, the offense didn’t perform quite as sharply, and the team fell to the Wolfe City Wolves 13-7.
The Wolves came out of the gate unconventionally, and Chisum started off on a bit of a back foot, head coach Darren Pevey said.
“On the opening kickoff, Wolfe City came out with an onside kick, and they were able to recover it,” he said. “The next time they kicked off, they did the same thing. They recovered it that time too.”
Wolfe City was able to score on that opening drive due to the strong field position the onside kick afforded.
With Wolfe City able to keep possession following two first-half kickoffs, they were able to maintain possession for much of the first half, and didn’t even give the Mustang offense much of a chance to see action.
“We only had two offensive drives that half,” Pevey said. “Our defense spent most of that half on the field, and offensively we just could never really get into a rhythm.”
Early in the third quarter, Chisum running back Chris Worthy scored the lone points for the Mustangs, a rushing touchdown that saw him make a sweeping run to the outside.
After that, however, much of the remainder of the second half could be characterized by missed opportunities, Pevey said.
Twice, the team was in a position to score, and both times mental mistakes and miscommunications halted the runs.
The defense also had a costly error towards the end of the first half, when a roughing the kicker penalty gave Wolfe City a fresh set of downs.
“We had plenty of chances and opportunities, but we were just never able to capitalize on them,” the head coach said.
Despite the rough go of things, Pevey said he was very proud of his defense for the way they kept things close, limiting the Wolves to just two scores.
“They played with lots of effort and determination,” he said. “I’m proud of the way they fought.”
Chris Worthy and Tristin Preston led the defensive squad with 13 tackles and 10 tackles, respectively.. Braylon Bryant finished with eight tackles. Ashton Fleming, Jett Pekus and Rylan Boutwell all added seven tackles, and Zaquavious Price and Brayden Brown each tallied six tackles.
Offensively, Worthy racked up 94 rushing yards and a touchdown. Price finished with 42 yards on 13 carries, Espn Blyton had 23 yards on four carries and Fleming ran for 13 yards on three carries.
Quarterback Levi Weems was 2-7 with 17 yards when he took to the air, and Blyton caught a pass for eight yards while Brown caught a pass for nine yards.
The Mustangs will next be in action on Friday as they travel to Fannin County to take on the Honey Grove Warriors for the first of two straight on the road.
