With nearly a decade of coaching volleyball under his belt, Terry Lambert knows what it takes to win at schools big and small. Now, he’ll take that experience to Prairiland, where he’s been named the Lady Patriots’ newest head coach.
“I’ve been at 5A, 6A and 3A schools — you name it,” Lambert said. “Most recently I was at Chester High School, a 1A school. We won two district championships while I was there and last year we made it to the regional tournament before losing to the defending state champion.”
Before Chester, other coaching stops have included Lockhart, New Diana, Houston-Foster, New Waverly and more. Looking to move closer to family, and having heard of the prestige and pride in the Prairiland volleyball program, the coach said he jumped at the opportunity when he saw the job open up.
“The Prairiland reputation speaks for itself,” Lambert said. “There are high expectations at Prairiland when it comes to their volleyball program. A lot of the girls play club, or at the very least put a very heavy emphasis on it when playing for the school, and that’s exciting. … I have immense respect for what (former coach Emily Vanderburg) has been able to do with the program and I’m just looking forward to building on her success.”
When it comes to his coaching style, Lambert said he likes to emphasize setters and running offenses through them, while also stressing defensive play.
“One of the first things I asked (Prairiland Athletic Director Steven Weddle) was ‘Who are the setters and how many returners are coming back,’” he said. “I work very closely with setters as far as running the offense and first to third connections in there as well.”
Serve-receive is an aspect that will similarly get a lot of attention in practices, he added.
Cohesion is important, he said, noting that he doesn’t plan on drastically changing the style of play the team has been using, but rather hopes to build upon it.
Additionally, he said, building strong fundamentals is equally important.
“I want to take my background and take a very collegiate approach,” Lambert added. “They’re going to be learning a lot of volleyball IQ things (and) a lot of advanced things.”
Lambert said that though he hasn’t had a chance to see his new team in action yet, he’s looked at statistics on sites such as Hudl, and what he saw excited him.
“I’ve got some information on a few of them, and it’s encouraging,” he said with a smile. “I also think I briefly ran into three of them as I was exiting some things last week, but other than that I have not seen a whole lot. But I’ve seen enough to know there are some really, really talented kids here. I can’t wait to work with them in a position-by-position standpoint.”
In coaching, Lambert said the most rewarding part is seeing the players grow and develop their skills on the court, and watching them reap the benefits of that growth.
“Seeing a group get better in an advanced system is the most rewarding thing for me,” he said. “When kids come up to me towards the end of the season and say, ‘Wow, I’ve learned so much,’ or ‘This one thing used to be a challenge but it’s not so much anymore,’ that’s really neat.
“After the interview process, I’m looking forward to coaching this team, helping them grow and taking them to the next level in the playoffs,” he said. “And I’m also really excited about becoming a part of this community and getting to know the area. It’s really a perfect fit and I can’t wait.”
