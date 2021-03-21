The Cooper Dogettes had a phenomenal season, losing just two district games and winning their first bi-district championship in five years. And anchoring the team on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court was Presley Limbaugh.
Limbaugh’s average of 15 points per game was tops in the Red River Valley this season among all girls teams, and she also averaged seven rebounds and four steals per game. For her efforts, she’s been named the All-RRV MVP.
Growing up in a family heavily involved with athletics, basketball was just one of multiple sports Limbaugh began playing at a young age, and she took to it like a fish to water.
“A bunch of my family members had played it, so I just naturally started playing it too,” she said.
In particular, Limbaugh pointed to her older brother Jayden as someone who fueled and stoked her competitive drive, and helped her grow into the tough-as-nails player she is today.
“As kids we’d always go outside and compete against each other and make each other better,” she said with a smile. “Neither of us likes losing, so that definitely had a lot to do with where I am today. He made me better and helped me compete to my highest.”
Limbaugh has shown she is the definition of dominance on a basketball court, made even more impressive by the fact that basketball isn’t even her primary sport.
“I prefer softball, to be honest,” Limbaugh admitted. “It’s always been the one I’ve enjoyed more and been better at, I think.”
That’s the crazy thing,” Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead added. “She’s so good at basketball, and it’s her secondary sport. I really think that if she put her sole attention into basketball that she could be one of the best girls players in the state.”
On the court, Limbaugh is the embodiment of a player who can do it all. She has the size and skills to dominate the low block against even the best post players in the Red River Valley, but she also has the ability to pull up and shoot from practically anywhere on the court.
“I put in a lot of work on my jump shot, trying to make it a bigger part in my game,” Limbaugh said. “I prefer driving because my shot still isn’t as good as I’d like it to be.”
It’s not uncommon to see Limbaugh stay in the gym long after practice ended, putting up dozens of extra shots from various spots on the floor.
The hours she’s spent honing her jump shot have paid off, and the benefits were seen not just in her stat line, but in her team’s win column.
And her offensive prowess extends beyond the ways in which she can score. Limbaugh can run the offense as the closest thing the Red River Valley has to a point forward, and at many points in the season would be the one taking the ball upcourt and setting up plays, both in the halfcourt and the fast break. With the ball in her hands, Limbaugh could push the tempo as good as any point guard.
“Her versatility gives us so many options on offense and really frees everything up,” head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “How the defense plays us will determine how we play her, because she really can do it all. If you’re going to man us up then we’ll give her the ball, but if you try to zone us then we’ll put her lower than y’all and we’ll score from the inside. Her size and athleticism allows her to get to the inside, and once she catches it, it’s either a layup or a kick-out.”
The best scorer on a team filled to the brim with excellent scorers, there were times that Limbaugh put the Dogettes on her back this year, such as the team’s dramatic home win over Alba-Golden, in which she scored all of her team’s second-half points.
Limbaugh was also an incredibly disruptive player on the defensive end of the court, racking up blocks and steals at an alarming rate for her team. And even when she wasn’t filling her stat line with rebounds, steals and blocks, Limbaugh’s defense could be seen in how few points the players she was guarding scored.
“Defense is so important because defense leads to easy offense,” Limbaugh said. “You can’t take defense off because it leads into the other stuff.”
Looking back on the past season, Limbaugh pointed to both the preseason win against Honey Grove and the bi-district championship game against Detroit as some of her favorite memories. In the Honey Grove game, she was able to play against former classmates and teammates, as Limbaugh attended Honey Grove ISD for middle school and the tail end of elementary school before returning to Cooper ISD. And in the playoff game against Detroit, Limbaugh was able to help her team add more hardware to Cooper’s trophy case and helped etch the 2020-21 Dogettes into the school’s history books.
And Limbaugh showed out in each game. Limbaugh had her way offensively In the win over Honey Grove, scoring a game-high 27 points. Against Detroit, she again led her team in scoring, netting 15 in what became an individual battle for the ages in the second half with Detroit post player Abi Shelby.
Limbaugh also pointed to the rowdy fans as one of her favorite memories from the season.
“As we started winning more and more, more and more people started coming to our games,” she said. “They could get really crazy, and it helped pump us up and gave us a lot of energy. … To see so many people come out to support us in those playoff games meant a lot to us.”
Looking ahead to next year, Limbaugh said she’s excited to continue growing as a player, and to forming more memories with her teammates and friends.
“This season was great,” she said. “Next season is going to be different because we’re losing some big time seniors, but I’m still looking forward to next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.