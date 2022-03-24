Prairiland’s Caleb Jameson threw his second no-hitter of the season, and his team easily dispatched Lone Oak 11-0 on Wednesday.
At the plate, Brooks Morrison and Chris Michael each drove in two runs and the team racked up nine hits, while Jameson struck out 11.
