The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team continued its dominant start to the 2021 season Friday, easily dispatching the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks 12-1.
Things got started for the Pantherettes in the second inning, when McKenzie Dickson scored on a Kate Rainey fly ball, and then North Lamar tacked another run on when Rainey scored on an Emma Layton single.
The team scored three runs in the third, five in the fourth and two more in the fifth, with big hits coming from several Pantherettes, inclduing Sloane Hill, Claire Steward and Karsyn Iltis.
On the mound, Jaycie Hall and Iltis combined for a four-hitter.
