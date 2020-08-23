There were times in recent months where it looked doubtful we’d get to this point, but we can now safely say that high school football is back, for the time being. The Paris Wildcats, North Lamar Panthers, Chisum Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots wrapped up their preseason scrimmages this past week, and are now looking ahead to the coming season.
“It feels good to be out here, and I’m happy with what I’ve seen from these guys,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said after a scrimmage Friday evening.
For local schools, the first games of the season will take place this coming Friday. Paris and North Lamar will each be on the road to kick off the season, at Arkansas High and Krum High School, respectively. Meanwhile, Prairiland and Chisum will begin the season in front of their home crowds, with games against Alba-Golden and Union Grove.
Two of Lamar County’s schools — Prairiland and North Lamar — are welcoming new head coaches to their programs. Heath Blalock joined the Patriots after working at Life Waxahachie, and Crowell is joining the Panthers after serving as the offensive coordinator for Midlothian Heritage.
This season will be something of uncharted territory in more ways than one.
For decades, the Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers have been fierce rivals, playing each other in the always highly anticipated crosstown showdown — but not this year. North Lamar changed districts during the offseason, and now finds itself in District 8-4A Division II, and without Paris on its schedule.
It will also be a season unlike any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which local schools and all of Texas UIL are working hard to contend with.
Local schools are all starting football on time, but for schools in larger classifications, the season isn’t slated to start until more than a week into September.
Newly hired Clarksville Tigers head coach Jarrick Farmer said he’s excited to begin playing, though he said he’s also preparing his players for the worst.
“I’ve been telling my guys to play every game like it’s their last, because any game might be,” he said.
To increase the likelihood of a full season and flatten the curve of Covid-19 in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, UIL is still enforcing its safety precautions regarding the usage of masks and social distancing during practices and workouts.
Student athletes must maintain social distancing as much as possible when not actively working out at practices, and face masks are required for students when not working out.
If a person tests positive for Covid-19 or even displays symptoms, they must meet the following UIL criteria before returning: at least 10 days must pass since symptoms first appeared; those symptoms must have improved; and at least 72 hours must pass since the recovery or “the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.”
The UIL also laid out a course of action for identifying potential cases on campus, which includes separating the student displaying symptoms until a parent or guardian can pick them up and intensive cleaning of all areas the symptomatic student recently spent time.
There are separate guidelines for responding to lab-confirmed cases of the virus on campus. These include notifying the local health department and closing off areas regularly used by the person with the confirmed case of Covid-19. They will also be unable to return to the campus until screened by the ISD.
Furthermore, schools were encouraged to continue providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school. This could include measures such as virtual workouts and emailed regimens.
