More and more districts throughout Texas are unveiling all-district recognitions, and District 15-4A Region II — home to the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes — is one of the latest to do so. Unsurprisingly, a number of Paris and North Lamar players populate the end-of-year distinctions.
District 15-4A Region II
Newcomer of the Year: Nya Williams, Paris
All-District First Team: Quiniya Savage, Paris; Keshanti Gordon, Paris; Maddie Walters, North Lamar; Mylee Nottingham, North Lamar
All-District Second Team: Jazz Dangerfield, Paris; Macy Richardson, North Lamar; Cydnie Malone, North Lamar
