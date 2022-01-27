The Cooper Bulldogs had a stellar 2021 football season, and at the heart of their success was right tackle and defensive lineman was recognized by being named to the Padilla Coaches Poll All-State second team.
“He’s a terrific player,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “Any game, you can watch film and you’ll see the impact he made. He’s quick, strong and excellent and reading people. We had him downblock on certain schemes and he was great at that too.
Ramirez is also a finalist for the TSWA All-State team, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
