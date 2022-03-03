Defense was the name of the game between the North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats, as the two teams pushed one another to their limits in Tuesday’s soccer game. Ultimately, it was Paris that emerged victorious in a slim 1-0 victory.
The game’s lone goal came fairly early in the contest. Elizabeth Harper took the ball deep into North Lamar territory before delivering a pinpoint-accurate pass to teammate Ashley McGuire. McGuire then split a pair of Pantherette defenders and fired off a shot from about 15 yards out that found the back of the net, giving the Ladycats all the scoring they would ultimately need.
“It was a great goal,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton said. “I wish the score had been a little higher and we’d gotten some other goals, but we were getting some decent runs and opportunities, and as long as we’re getting those opportunities we’ll be OK I think.”
“I think we did a good job passing the ball,” Ladycat Macey McAmis added. “Even if our shots weren’t going in, that was one of the positives we can take away from the game, for sure.”
As Jetton said, the Ladycats weren’t without their shots on goal. McGuire had several more shots that didn’t find the back of the net, and fellow senior Macey McAmis had her fair share as well.
However, those shots hit a brick wall in the form of North Lamar goalkeeper Aveonia Allen, who stopped everything that came her way, excepting the one goal from McGuire that got through.
Allen wasn’t the only Pantherette to give the Ladycats trouble, however. Natasha Whipkey, Zoey Figuerroa and Jayci Coward each stifled the Ladycats in the backfield all game long.
“We changed things up defensively, added some more people back there, and that has really suited us well,” North Lamar coach Selena Davis said. “This is just the second time we’ve done this formation and it’s really like something has just clicked, because they’re great back there.”
Offensively, North Lamar had some good runs end with shots of their, but they were much fewer and further between. The Ladycats’ defense rarely let their crosstown rivals get near their goal, as Paris’ cadre of midfielders did a stellar job keeping possession with the Ladycats for most of the game.
One of Paris’ most stalwart defenders in the game was Krystal Horta, who played a big part in North Lamar’s own offensive struggles.
Pantherettes Emeri Watson, Baylie Cole and Whipkey each found themselves with good looks at the net after breaking through Paris’ midfielders and backs, though they were unable to convert on those opportunities.
Jetton praised her team for the way they’ve adapted of late, as injuries to key players have forced some Ladycats to step into either larger or different roles. In particular, she pointed to the work done by Ayla Gibson and Nodica Mercardo-Pina.
“Ayla played with a lot of confidence and you really saw her make decisive plays out there tonight, working in tandem with Ashley and Macey,” the Paris coach said. “Nodica’s been playing all over the field these past few games, from forward to midfield to defense. To see her just say, ‘Yes coach’ and play wherever I put her, that’s the type of player every coach wants.”
“They’ve faced adversity and I’m incredibly proud of the way they’ve handled it,” she said.
As the second half of district play unfolds, the Ladycats still find themselves in contention for a district title, and Jetton said that goal is in every one of her players’ minds.
“We aren’t out of it, and so that’s our goal,” she said. “We’ve got three games left, and so we’re just going to take in game by game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.