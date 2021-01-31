The seventh-ranked Rivercrest Rebels traveled to face off against the sixth-ranked McLeod Longhorns Friday night, and the game lived up to all the hype and came down to the final possession. The last second 3-point attempt went in and out and the Rebels fell 58-55.
The Longhorns scored the first five points of the night before Rebel Kamryn English cranked up his magical 3 machine. He netted two more 3s to bring his tally to nine points in the first quarter. Zachariah Lane and Darrion Ricks both scored buckets in the paint, but overall the Rebs struggled to get the ball in the basket during the first period and were outscored 20-13.
“Our kids played hard. McLeod is a tough place to play and it always seems to be homecoming when we go over there,” Coach Quincy English said.
The second quarter found the Rebels settling down a bit and getting some better looks. Damian Davidson handled the press with ease and helped get the ball to the open man. Kamryn English nailed two more 3-pointers and brother Bradyn English swished a 3-pointer of his own. Lane drove the baseline and banked one in and Davidson scored from the top of the key.
Great defense by the Rebels held the Longhorns to just nine points. Steals by Davidson and rebounds by Ricks helped keep the ball on Rivercrest’s end of the court. The two teams entered the half 29-26.
Rivercrest put together a good third quarter and outscored the Longhorns once again, 13-11. John Grider had one of his best outings with big rebounds, deflections in the lane and a hard-fought basket under the goal. Grider kept battling even as he was hammered under the goal multiple times. Kamryn English was hotter than a two-dollar pistol as he produced a firestorm of 3s.
Kamryn English scored another nine points and had the Longhorns baffled as they simply could not guard him. Lane drove hard to the goal and hit the layup, drawing the and one foul. Bradyn English drew a charge and snatched several strong rebounds. The third quarter ended in a near deadlock 40-39.
The fourth quarter was a battle royale. Several Rebels were in foul trouble and so the defense had to ease off a little. Bradyn English stepped up and led with gusto, encouraging his team when calls didn’t go their way. He hit a baseline jumper and followed that up with another basket under the goal. He went 3-4 at the free throw line and sunk another three. By Scoring 10 points in the final stanza, Bradyn English kept his Rebels in a position to win. Grider deposited a left hook and nailed the and-one free throw. Kamryn English poured in his ninth three-pointer to finish with 27 points.
The final two minutes had both sides of the bleachers on their feet as some of the best basketball was played by both teams. The lead went back and forth like a ping-pong ball. Every time McLeod scored, it seemed like the Rebels were able to answer back.
Rivercrest had to foul as they were trailing by one point with just four seconds left. McLeod’s Casey Smith made both free throws and pushed the lead to three points.
The Rebels drew up a play and got the ball down the court for the last second shot but luck would not be with Rivercrest as the ball spun in and out.
“We actually did a good job of implementing the game plan,” Quincy English said. “Their two guards killed us with basket drives during our first matchup. The plan last night was to keep them out of the lane and we did a decent job of doing that,” Coach English continued. “We said we would live it if they beat us by hitting threes and they unfortunately did.”
Kamryn English led all scorers with 27 points. Bradyn English was good for 13 points and two rebounds. Lane and Grider combined for 11 points. Davidson turned in two points and six assists and Ricks had two points and five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.