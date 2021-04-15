To call the Rivercrest Rebels explosive in Tuesday’s win over Avery would be a gross understatement. The team came out swinging — literally — en route to a 26-4 victory.
The team scored 15 runs in the first inning alone, tacking on seven more in the second inning and four in the fourth.
Every single Rebel got in on the action, with all but one finishing with an RBI and every single Rebel garnering at least one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.