The Chisum Lady Mustangs softball team came out of the gate with an explosive first inning and never looked back, crushing Commerce 14-1 on Friday.
The opening inning featured RBIs by Hallie Miller, Kelsea Ball, Karli Shelton and Maddie Shires, a sacrifice fly by Peyton Holland and the punctuation mark — a home run by catcher Hannah Ford.
The Lady Mustangs added to their lead in each of the next three innings. An RBI single by Holland in the second pushed the lead to 12-1, a Jordyn Lawson line drive in the third scored another run and a Miller double in the fourth brought home one final run for Chisum.
Taking the mound for the Lady Mustangs was Brylea Marshall, who struck out five batters while allowing just one run on five hits.
