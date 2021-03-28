It was a back-and-forth battle between the Paris Ladycats and Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards on Friday, and ultimately it was the Ladycats who came away victorious in a thrilling, 10-inning showdown that lasted more than three hours.
Asia Moore and Hope Hampton homered to keep the Ladycats in the game and help force extra innings, coach Brandi Batchelor said.
The Ladycats found themselves playing catch-up for most of the game, and entering the bottom of the 10th inning, they once again trailed the Lady Leopards.
“Their backs were against the wall time and time again throughout the game, and they always responded,” Batchelor said. “This was a big-time win for us. I keep telling people to come watch us, because we’re never going to stop fighting. And that’s what you saw tonight.”
Jordan Andrade and Jaidyn Clark combined on pitching duties for the Ladycats, and Batchelor pointed to Clark’s excellent relief work as one of the keys to the victory.
“They weren’t expecting that, and you could tell because they were not ready for Jaidyn’s movement,” Batchelor said.
Alaina White tied the game in the final inning with an RBI that scored Moore, and then, with the Ladycats down to their final out, Reece Reavis came away with a walk-off RBI single.
Statistics from the game were not available by press time.
“This was such a great game, and I’m so happy for these girls,” Batcherlor said. “They’re putting it together, and they’re starting to really buy in. You can see it in their play; they’re getting better each and every day.”
