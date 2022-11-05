By Jeff Forward
Sports Reporter
Honey Grove football first-year head coach Steve Fletcher said he is having one of his most enjoyable seasons of his career, leading the Warriors to an 8-2 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2019.
The Warriors were able to head into their Friday, Nov. 11, playoff game versus Harleton with a huge home victory. The senior class was showcased by Fletcher, who started some seniors in different positions and roles as the team cruised to a 55-0 win over Como-Pickton on Thursday night.
“This team, they were 2-8 last season. Now, they’re 8-2. It talks about how hard these kids have worked,” Fletcher said. “They bought into everything we did (as new coaches). These seniors, they’re so excited.”
After joining the Honey Grove program in the off-season, Fletcher said the 2022 season has been personally rewarding, fun and refreshing for him as a head coach.
“It has been a beautiful experience,” he explained. “I’ve been as happy as ever in my entire career.”
Fletcher decided to reward his senior class for their hard work over the off-season and regular season on Thursday by shifting the starting line-up to give the team a psychological boost of confidence before the home fans.
“We actually started every senior, and they did great,” Fletcher added. “(Senior) Hudson Stroud, he started at quarterback, and he accounted for five touchdowns. He lit it up. Normally, he starts as wide receiver, but he is our emergency quarterback normally.”
Now, Honey Grove prepares for their first round UIL playoff game on Nov. 11, against the 6-4 Harleton Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Lone Oak. Harleton comes into the playoff match-up off a 38-20 win over Ore City. The two teams both played Rivercrest this season, with Harleton winning 12-9 and Honey Grove stomping the Rebels 55-24.
Fletcher said he has a lot of respect for Harleton’s staff and team, noting that former Honey Grove assistant coach Gary Paris is now an assistant coach for Harleton.
“I’ve been (coaching) a long time, and I know almost everyone. We’re all good friends. It should be a great game,” Fletcher added.
In order to emerge victorious in their first playoff game in four seasons, Fletcher said the Warriors defense must step up as it has all season.
“We’ve been led all year by our defense, they’re going to have to do their thing Friday night,” he said.
“(Harleton) is good. They were good in their district, they are right there with the best teams. They are very good defensively.”
