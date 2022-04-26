Between the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes, girls soccer in the Red River Valley was played at a very high level in the 2022 season. That success translated into several All-District accolades, with members of both teams dominating the postseason awards.
Among them is Paris Ladycat Ashley McGuire, who was named co-MVP along with Pleasant Grove’s Emma Boehmke.
McGuire — who will be playing Division I soccer for Arkansas Pine Bluff after graduating from Paris High — possesses powerful scoring ability with either foot. She is crafty with her footwork, has a deft touch when passing the ball off and is as speedy as they come.
But as Paris coach Haley Jetton said, McGuire’s attributes on the field are only a small part of what makes her such a good player.
“Ashley is the type of player every coach dreams of having,” Jetton said. “She’s as skilled as they come, but she always wants what’s best for the team. She doesn’t have any problem sacrificing her own numbers if it means helping the team win, and that’s what really makes her so special.”
Joining her as an award recipient, and forming a dynamic pairing with McGuire, was Macey McAmis, the team’s leader in assists and second-leading scorer, who was named the district co-Offensive Player of the Year.
McAmis boasts a cannon for a leg, allowing her to rifle shots into the back of the net from anywhere with pinpoint precision. And when she’s not doing the scoring herself, her ability to thread the needle with passes to teammates is second to none.
“There’s one story about Macey that will always stick with me,” Jetton remembered. “It was in a really big game against North Lamar, and she came up to me with just a couple minutes left in the game and was a bit frustrated because her shots had all been off. She looks at me and says, ‘I’m going to go score a goal,’ and that’s exactly what she did. That’s just who Macey is.”
On the other side of the ball, North Lamar’s Jayci Coward was a co-recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Strength, speed, and a combination of excellent instincts and a keen awareness of the opponent all help make Coward a veritable stopgap.
“She’s a very territorial player, is the best way I can describe it,” North Lamar coach Selena Davis said. “She owns the space around her and if you try to bring the ball up in her vicinity, she will stop you just about every single time.”
A bit upfield from Coward, you’ll find fellow Pantherette Emeri Watson — who will play soccer collegiately for Austin College — the district’s midfielder of the year.
One of the most versatile players in the entire district, Watson filled whatever role was asked of her, and always managed to do it at an extremely high level.
“She can be that playmaker who maintains the forward movement of the ball extremely well,” Davis said. “She could’ve been playing up front and had a ton of goals, but what we really needed her to be this year was that field general making sure the rest of the offense runs.
“But she can play any role and do it extremely well. It’s why I know she’ll do great things at the college game.”
Further anchoring North Lamar’s defensive game and protecting the Pantherettes’ goal is goalie Aveonia Allen, the Goalkeeper of the Year for the second straight year.
Allen’s athleticism and quick reactions made scoring incredibly hard for opposing teams, earning her the honor.
“It’s worth noting that with every other award, we did co-winners, but Aveonia was the only one who won a distinction solo, just by herself,” Davis said. “I think that speaks volumes about just how dominant she was.”
Davis, who was in her first year as North Lamar’s head coach, said she’s looking forward to getting Allen back again next year, though she’s already dreading losing her goalkeeper after she graduates next year.
“I’m really glad I get her back next year, but she is definitely going to leave some extremely big shoes to fill after that,” the coach said. “I’ve already sat down with her and talked about how she’ll need to work with younger girls this coming year, sort of training her protege.”
The Red River Valley showed it will be good for years to come, with North Lamar and Paris splitting the Newcomer of the Year award. From Paris, defensive mid Elizabeth Harper was honored. From North Lamar, the distinction went to midfielder Baylie Cole.
“I had seen Harper in athletics before soccer started, and I could tell even back then that she was going to be something special,” Jetton said. “She was one of those players who did not look like a freshman at all when she played. It can be hard for freshmen to come in right away and adapt, but she made it look easy.”
About Cole, Davis had similar compliments.
“She’s got phenomenal skills, and you could see her get better in every single game as her confidence grew,” Davis said of Cole. “The way she manipulates the ball is already really special…. I think by the time she’s a senior, there’s no telling how good she’ll be.”
It wasn’t only players from the local teams who were honored, either; Jetton, who led the Ladycats to a second-place finish in the district and a bi-district championship in the postseason, was named the district Coach of the Year.
“It’s hard to put into words what this means to me,” Jetton said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted and to actually receive it now is incredibly humbling. It means a lot to me because it’s voted on by my fellow coaches in the district, meaning my peers saw what I was doing and thought I was doing a good job.
“I’ve been blessed, and I’m only as good as those around me. I couldn’t have done this without (assistant coach Jennifer Beeler) and then of course the awesome kids. They made me look good and I really loved coaching them.”
In addition to the award recipients, the two teams also had several players named to the All-District teams.
On the first team from Paris were Yulianna Medina, Mike’sha Shorters, Jacalyn Leija and Jasmine Bates. From North Lamar, Pantherettes Ann Vukevich, Kaylee Knight and Zoe Figueroa were named.
On the second team from Paris were Ladycats Eva Vogt, Maddison Rancher, Christina Knight and Kenna Payne. From North Lamar were Emeline Del Toro, Catie Lenertz and Natasha Whipkey.
And on the honorable mention team were Ladycats Krystal Horta and Annie Gibbons, and Pantherettes Catalina Nava and Madison Wiley.
