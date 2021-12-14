The Prairiland Patriots continued their strong play of late, going 5-1 at this weekend’s Sulphur Bluff Tournament, finishing second in the event and only losing a nailbiter to the Bland Tigers 51-48.
Bland jumped out to an early lead over the Patriots, but Prairiland quickly pulled even in the second half after making adjustments and switching to a man-to-man defense, head coach Steven Weddle said.
Post Rylan Berry did a good job preventing easy looks inside, while guard Braydan Nichols was able to efectively shut down Bland’s 6’0” Wyatt Wiggington.
“Defensively they played with a ton of heart,” Weddle said. “We just couldn’t hit the shots we needed to to win the game. I think after playing all those games we just ran out of gas there at the end.”
The team had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, as they grabbed several offensive rebounds in a row as the game clock neared zero, but unfortunately for the Patriots, all of their shots rimmed out.
Earlier in the tournament, the Patriots dispatched Sulphur Bluff, CHESS Academy and Cooper, and then beat Boles in the semifinal game.
Jameson Flatt had a stellar performance against the Boles Hornets, exploding for 31 points, including 22 in a single quarter.
Despite the loss to Bland, Weddle said he’s happy with how his team is playing as district play draws nearer.
“It’s been a long time since Prairiland basketball has been in championship games on back-to-back Fridays,” he said. “We’re 9-3 in our last 12 games and I feel like we’re playing at a high level. District is coming up, and that’ll be an absolute dogfight.”
