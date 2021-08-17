The Detroit Lady Eagles and Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors are both young volleyball teams, but both showed that they have a bright future with very strong showings at the recent Detroit Tournament.
When all was said and done, the Lady Eagles finished as runners-up at their tournament, while TCA finished right behind them in third place.
“We’ve got a great bunch,” Detroit coach Jeff Allensworth said. “They’ve got heart, and that’s not something you can coach. They hustle, and they’ll chase down every ball in the gym.”
Going into the championship match, Detroit had rattled off wins against Trenton, Clarksville, Pioneer Technology and TCA.
In the championship game, though, they faltered against a very good Tom Bean team, and lost 17-25, 21-25.
“We played well, but I know that we’re going to get even better,” Allensworth said.
Senior Ayanna Smith led the team throughout the weekend, racking up kills in each match.
In the past, the team has employed an even-keeled approach from the service line, focusing on getting the ball over than aiming for aces. This season, he said, they’re trying something new, and still working out the kinks.
“We’re trying to be more aggressive from the service line,” he said. “We’ve always been 90% from the line and we’re not there yet.”
For TCA, the two-day tournament featured wins over Detroit, Dodd City and Trenton, with losses coming to Detroit and Tom Bean.
“We played really wedll,” coach John Folse said. “Against Trenton, we completely shut them down the entire time. We had good passing and were able to really dictate the pace of the game.”
Folse pointed to the work done by his setters, who impressed with several difficult digs, some of which saw them diving to the floor.
“We showed what we’re capable if our energy stays up,” Folse said. “If we always play like that, we’ll be tough to beat.”
