The dry spell is over — The Rivercrest Lady Rebels defeated the McLeod Lady Longhorns for the first time since 2018, and in so doing, handed them their first district loss of the season with a 31-25 victory.
“We’ve been trying to gameplan for each game and not just settle on one defense or one offense,” head coach Justin Milton said.
The Lady Rebels used a strong zone defense to force McLeod to shoot from the outside, which left them struggling to put points on the board.
The opening quarter was a tug-of-war between the teams as they traded baskets. Rivercrest’s Selena Kelley knocked down a 3-pointer and Alexis Case scored in the paint. Junior guard Anna Guest turned in one of her best performances of the year as she scored and played stellar defense.
McLeod’s Chassie Grider started out hot by scoring on a three and a lay-up to help put her Lady Longhorns in the lead at the end of the first, 8-7.
“We knew that we’ve been playing good basketball,” Milton said. “We are making better decisions and playing more as a team. We have talked about how every day and every game is important. We treat every game like it’s a playoff game and our mindset has been right.”
Logan Huddleston drained a 3 from the top of the key and Anna Duvall hit a jumper from the elbow. Guest muscled her way under the goal and scored two baskets to give Rivercrest the halftime lead.
Free throws proved to be the equalizer in the third as Huddleston went 4-for-5 at the charity stripe. The Lady Rebels would go on to shoot over 60% at the line while McLeod shot a poor 1-of-9 on free throws.
Duvall handled McLeod’s defense and was able to get the ball to several teammates for scores. Alexis Carey and Guest added buckets and Duvall swished a 3-pointer to keep the lead going into the final quarter.
“We’re versatile and can move around and change our defensive looks according to who we’re playing,” Milton said. “We went with our bread and butter tonight and it showed that hard work does pay off.”
Rivercrest amped up its defense in the final quarter and held McLeod to a lone basket. Steals and rebounds kept the ball in the Lady Rebels’ hands and allowed them to build a small lead. Duvall nailed another triple to secure the victory.
Duvall scored eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Huddleston dropped in eight points and snagged nine rebounds. Guest added eight points while Kelley, Carey, and Case combined for seven points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Rebels have finished the first round of district and are sitting in third place right now. Rivercrest will travel to play a make-up game with Clarksville on Monday night.
