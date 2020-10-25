The Cooper Bulldogs continued their dominant play in district on Thursday, rolling to a 28-6 win over Como-Pickton to remain undefeated in district play.
The game was close early on, but the Bulldogs stayed resilient and eventually pulled ahead thanks to a stalwart rushing game from the team’s cadre of running backs.
The team carried some strong momentum from the first half into the second, as they scored on the last drive of the first half and first drive of the second half.
“We kept at it and eventually were able to make the plays we needed to put it out of reach,” Castorena said.
Chase Morales had a game to remember, running for 169 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
“What else can you say about him? He’s a terrific kid and a great athlete,” the head coach said.
Jayden Limbaugh ran for 92 yards and a score, JaxSon McGuire had 34 passing yards and 10 rushing yards, and Collin Ingram had 41 receiving yards and 34 receiving yards.
Defensively, Ingram came up with a critical interception.
“I love this team,” Castorena said. “They play for each other and for the community, and they’re just a wonderful group of kids.”
