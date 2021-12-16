The Paris Ladycat soccer team got its season off on the right foot on Tuesday, beating Athens 4-1 in a scrimmage with a balanced team effort.
Ashley McGuire had two goals and an assist, Macey McAmis scored a goal and had two assists and Eva Vogt finished with a goal and an assist of her own.
