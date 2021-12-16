Paris Soccer Logo

The Paris Ladycat soccer team got its season off on the right foot on Tuesday, beating Athens 4-1 in a scrimmage with a balanced team effort.

Ashley McGuire had two goals and an assist, Macey McAmis scored a goal and had two assists and Eva Vogt finished with a goal and an assist of her own.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

