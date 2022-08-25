Rivercrest logo

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels won a thrilling five-set battle against the DeKalb Lady Bears on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 15-9.

“The fourth set wasn’t the best set for the girls,” Head coach Sara Beth Upchurch wrote in a Facebook post after the game. “However, they gathered themselves and shifted all the energy towards them for the final set. ... This was truly a team win.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

