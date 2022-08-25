The Rivercrest Lady Rebels won a thrilling five-set battle against the DeKalb Lady Bears on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 15-9.
“The fourth set wasn’t the best set for the girls,” Head coach Sara Beth Upchurch wrote in a Facebook post after the game. “However, they gathered themselves and shifted all the energy towards them for the final set. ... This was truly a team win.”
Sophomore Lizzie Langehenning played a big role for the team, finishing with 12 kills, 10 digs and a trio of aces. Emma Johnson had seven kills, three aces and 12 digs. Diana Kelley also had a big impact, finishing with eight kills.
Vivian Hines delivered 40 assists and 10 digs. Libero Logan Huddleston had 59 digs. Kynzie Franks and Anna Duvall joined them with double-digit digs, finishing with 10 and 12, respectively.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
