Friday’s game between the Chisum Mustangs and Honey Grove Warriors started with a bang, as Mustangs running back Chris Worthy used some good blocking, evasive maneuvers and a burst of speed to return the opening kickoff all the way for a touchdown. It would prove to be a portent of things to come.
Good blocking and a successful ground game would power Chisum all night, as the Mustangs ultimately downed their Red River Valley foe 55-15.
“I’ve got to thank my blockers, because without them I wouldn’t be able to do anything,” Worthy said. “On that play, I was able to take advantage of some pretty bad blocking (by Honey Grove), I found a hole and I was gone. I definitely think it put them on the back foot right from the start.”
The two teams traded extended drives for much of the remainder of the opening quarter, with Worthy, Jett Petkus and Matthew Griffith moving the ball well for the Mustangs, and Deon Morris and Anthanie Whitman helped move the chains, though both drives ultimately stalled outside of scoring range.
But with about a minute and a half until the end of the quarter, Chisum added to their lead when Espn Blyton finished off a quick drive with a nice seven yard run into the endzone. The extra point attempt from Brayden Brown sailed through the uprights and Chisum took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
It wasn’t long into the second quarter, though, before the Warriors cut into that two-score lead.
On just the third play of the quarter, Whitman powered his way into the endzone on a short, four-yard run up the middle. He then found the endzone again immediately afterward for a two point conversion, cutting the score to 14-8.
Again the two teams would trade scoreless drives, with the Honey Grove defense standing tall and forcing a quick three-and-out on Chisum’s ensuing drive after the touchdown.
Just as in the first quarter, Chisum would tack on another score towards the period, though. This time, it was Griffith who punched it in from close range after a a pair of nice pick-ups by Petkus and Ashton Fleming and a terrific 25-yard gain by Worthy.
Headed into the halftime locker room, the Mustangs led 21-8.
Though the Mustangs led by two scores, the two teams were largely evenly matched, with Honey Grove’s defense and offense making Chisum sweat for every yard and defensive stop. This would not remain the case long into the second half.
“I thought we played well in the second quarter and really gave ourselves some chances,” Honey Grove coach Glen Schuelke said. “Things went south for us in a hurry, though.”
And indeed, it didn’t take long out of the halftime break for the Mustangs to begin applying pressure that the Warriors simply had no answer for.
The Warriors received the ball to start the second half, but then lost it when Fleming forced and subsequently recovered a fumble that he ran all the way back for a touchdown and a 28-8 lead.
“I think that first defensive stand was really the turning point of the entire game,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “You could really feel things shift at that point.”
On the very next drive, Honey Grove only got off three plays before again fumbling the ball, this time to Petkus.
All game long, Petkus made an impact on both sides of the ball, and the strong performance couldn’t have come on a better day for the senior.
“It’s actually my birthday,” Petkus said with a smile after the game. “It felt really good to be able to go out there and make an impact today.”
“Jett’s one of those players who gets better each week,” Pevey said. “He’s used to the system we run, he knows what we expect out of him and he’s a very fast and physical player.”
A couple plays after Petkus’ fumble recovery, Worthy shook off a couple would-be Warrior tacklers and was home free for a 26-yard touchdown run, putting his team up 35-8.
The onslaught continued, as, on just the second play of Honey Grove’s very next drive, Brayden Brown found a big sack on Warrior Hudson Stroud, who lost the ball that was quickly scooped up by Chisum.
Through the first seven minutes of the third quarter, the Honey Grove offense ran nine plays, and turned the ball over on a third of them.
“Holding onto the ball is something we’re going to continue to work on,” Schuelke said. “But also, (Chisum is) a good football team. They’re big and physical, and sometimes when you play physical teams, that’s what happens.”
With excellent field position, it didn’t take the Mustangs to quickly march downfield with runs from Blyton and Worthy, before Blyton was able to punch the ball into the endzone without much resistance to give his team a 42-8 cushion.
“We struggled at first offensively,” Worthy said. “I was having a hard time getting to the outside or cutting in, but we made adjustments and made sure the job got done. … We ran a regular 3-49 sweep or toss and they couldn’t stop it”
“During halftime, we talked about execution,” Pevey added. “They made the decision that they weren’t happy with how they executed in the first and they were going to fix it. We played sloppy in the first half but I’m extremely proud of how they came out and fixed it.”
The Warriors answered back with an extended drive that took the remainder of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth, with Morris supplying several of the Warriors’ yardage.
“I think he played well on both sides of the ball,” Schuelke said. “He’s quick, he’s athletic and he’s going to get even better as the season goes on.”
That run was capped off by a quarterback keeper from Stroud, who helped cut the score to 42-15 after the extra point was true.
Chisum wasted no time in getting those points right back, though. A good 15-yard gain by Petkus followed by an eight-yard pick-up by Fleming set the stage for another explosive touchdown from Worthy, who cut to the outside and found himself with an open field ahead of him. The Warriors’ defense never got a whiff of him as he bolted down the sideline to put his team up 49-15.
A few minutes later, Worthy tacked on one more long touchdown run for good measure. After getting the ball with favorable field position following a Honey Grove turnover on downs, Worthy took the first handoff of the drive and executed a run to the sideline nearly identical to the preceding touchdown. With the emphatic exclamation mark, Worthy and co. capped off the 55-15 win.
The game was a far cry from the overtime thriller the two teams played a season ago, which Honey Grove won 36-28, and Worthy said the bitter taste from that game provided the Mustangs with extra motivation heading into the game.
“That game was definitely still on my mind,” the running back said. “I felt like we should’ve won that one and we let it slip away, and I wanted to get that win back this time.”
“It definitely felt good,” Petkus concurred. “Last year I got ejected and didn’t get to play in the second half, so I was glad I was able to do my part and help my team win today.”
Worthy finished the game with 201 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and nine tackles. Petkus added 35 rushing yards, seven tackles and his defensive touchdown and forced fumble. Derek McCarty, Tyler Roach, Rylan Boutwell, and Brown all each forced fumbles as well.
Morris led the Warriors with 96 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards, while Whitman had 25 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards.
For Honey Grove, the already-young Warriors were further hampered by injuries and other ailments, and Schuelke said he’s confident his team will continue to improve.
“I think we’ll be fine when we get to district, but we’ve just got to get there, ” he said. “We’re growing and learning.”
On the other side, the win gives the Mustangs a 2-0 start and plenty of confidence as district play looms, following next week’s game against Rivercrest.
“I think we’re better than the team that appeared in the playoffs last year,” Worthy said. “We’re better and we’re hungrier.”
