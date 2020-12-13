The Paris Ladycats volleyball team enjoyed one of the best offenses in the Red River Valley in 2020, with a number of players capable of making dazzling plays at the net. Leading that high-powered offense was junior Macey McAmis, a ferocious hitter with perhaps the strongest arm in the area and a keen nose for the ball.
In her junior campaign, McAmis finished with 209 kills, 130 digs and 56 aces. For her dominant efforts, she has been named the All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year. She was tied for fourth in the Red River Valley in kills, and the only players to rack up more aces were Rivercrest’s McKenzie Walton and Prairiland’s Chloe Raley.
McAmis has been athletically-minded from a young age, and has played soccer since she was a small child. In seventh grade, looking for another athletic avenue, she decided to try out volleyball.
“At the time, I didn’t know anything about volleyball, I didn’t understand any of the rules, but I knew that I liked it,” McAmis said with a laugh. “I fell in love with it and now here I am.”
“It was clear from early on that Macey was a natural,” Green added.
While McAmis’ first sport was soccer, volleyball is the game that truly stole her heart, she said.
“I would definitely say I have more passion for volleyball,” she said. “The pace, the intensity, I just love everything about it.”
After becoming enamored with the sport, McAmis joined a club team, TNT Fusion Volleyball Club, a year later. Playing on a travel team helped her grow as a player even more, she said.
“It’s great,” McAmis said. “It allows me to play year-round and really test myself and get even better.”
One of the things that sets McAmis apart is her ability to truly do it all. On any given night for the Ladycats, she had the potential to lead the team in every statistical category.
“She’s an incredibly well-rounded player,” head coach Ashley Green said. “She led the team in kills almost every night, but on top of that there was always a good chance that she’d lead the team in digs, or blocks or aces too.”
Boasting one of the best verticals in the area and an arm that’s downright as powerful as a cannon, coupled with a knack for perfectly reading opposing defenses and reacting immediately, McAmis possesses the tools to lay waste to even the most vaunted defenses.
McAmis credits the power behind her hits to the countless hours of training she’s put in the gym.
“I’m always in the gym, working on my arm strength,” McAmis said. “I can watch film and actually see how my hits have progressed over the years as I’ve gotten stronger.”
McAmis’ skills could be seen all season, such as the early-season stunning comeback victory against Bullard, when she finished with 16 kills, 12 digs and two clutch aces; or when she was instrumental in her team’s first of two wins over rival North Lamar, when she racked up 20 kills, eight digs, a pair of aces and a block.
“That first North Lamar game was huge,” McAmis said. “That was definitely one of the high points of the season, because we knew we weren’t going to lose that match. The tiebreaker (against North Lamar) was also great because we were all playing together and I think that might’ve been the best we played all season.”
McAmis excels not just in her capacity as an outside hitter, but is also one of the absolute best players in the area from the service line, finishing with the third most aces in the Red River Valley.
“It definitely took a lot of work going into my jump serve and working on cuts and angles and just knowing what to do with the ball,” McAmis said. “It’s still more inconsistent than I’d like it to be, but I’m always working on it.”
However, in Green’s opinion, McAmis’ biggest strength isn’t in her physical abilities or volleyball savvy — though she possesses those in spades — but in the intangibles.
“I know what I’m going to get from her every game,” the coach said. “Sure, she might make an error, but I know that she’ll want the ball right back and she’ll fix it. She knows how to make it better and get a kill if she’s struggling.”
“I’m determined,” McAmis added with a chuckle. “I’m determined to make sure the ball doesn’t touch the ground.”
For someone of McAmis’ talent, it could be very easy to be content with where they are, but McAmis chooses not to take the easy route.
“I’m never completely satisfied,” there’s always something I can get better at and continue to work on.”
Looking back on the past season, McAmis said there was a lot to enjoy, including several exciting and come-from-behind victories. However, she also said she felt like there was a lot of untapped potential with this year’s squad, which lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
This year’s team featured only one senior, middle blocker Hannah Gibbons. On next year’s squad, however, the roster will be absolutely loaded with seniors, including fellow outside hitter Presli Chapman, middle blocker Lilly Lewis, setters Eva Vogt and Ashley McGuire and libero Bella Hill.
“I’m already really excited for next year,” McAmis said. “We’ve got a lot of talent coming back and we’re all going to be seniors. I think we can do some really good things if we play to the level we’re capable of. … And since we’re all seniors, there’s sort of a feeling of now or never.”
