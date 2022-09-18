NLVB91622-014.jpg

North Lamar’s Libby Jones jumps for a kill in her team’s five-set loss to Atlanta.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

The North Lamar Pantherettes pushed the Atlanta Lady Jackrabbits to the brink Friday, but ultimately came up short in five sets, 16-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 7-15.

Lauren Dority led the way with nine kills, six aces and five blocks. Libby Jones added six kills and six digs, while Logan Dority had 13 assists and 14 digs.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

