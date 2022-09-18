The North Lamar Pantherettes pushed the Atlanta Lady Jackrabbits to the brink Friday, but ultimately came up short in five sets, 16-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 7-15.
Lauren Dority led the way with nine kills, six aces and five blocks. Libby Jones added six kills and six digs, while Logan Dority had 13 assists and 14 digs.
