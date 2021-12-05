The Paris Home School Warriors gave the Chisum Mustangs all they could handle Thursday evening on the opening day of the Prairiland basketball tournament, and though they ultimately fell 67-54, the final score doesn’t encapsulate just how close the game was.
Much of the game consisted of the Mustangs going up by two or three possessions, and the Warriors responded by firing back and drawing close to even with them again. Even in the opening quarter, the Mustangs built up an eight-point lead on the backs of high-percentage shots from Zaquavious Price and Evan Wood, before Warrior Blake White ended the quarter with a buzzer-beating runner to cut the lead to six. Not long into the second quarter, the team cut it down to just three.
The Warriors were led by Andrew Thomas, who was able to muscle his way into the paint and also step out and knock down jump shots.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs again had built up an eight point lead, though a furious comeback by the Warriors ultimately cut Chisum’s lead to just one, as the clung to a 55-54 lead with under two and a half minutes to go.
A jolt of defense was all it took for them to reassert their lead, however, as three steals on the Warriors’ next five possessions allowed the Mustangs to seal the hard-fought victory.
Thomas scored 17 for the Warriors, Judah Moore scored 14 and White scored 13 to lead the balanced Paris Home School attack.
Price scored 24 to lead his team and Wood scored 22. Jett Petkus had five and Brayden Brown contributed four.
