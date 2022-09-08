Coming off the Labor Day holiday, followed by a delay of Tuesday’s game to Wednesday, when the Prairiland Lady Patriots took the court on Wednesday against the Leonard Lady Tigers, they hadn’t played together in several days. They showed no signs of rust, however, handily beating their opponents 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
Prairiland setter Chloe Raley got her team out to a fast start in the opening set, using her strong service game to quickly help her team build up a 4-0 lead.
Leonard eventually found its footing too, pulling to within striking distance very quickly and tying the score up at 9-9 following a hitting error by Prairiland.
When Leonard did tie it up, though, Raley was able to give her team the lead for good with a nice kill coming off a good pass from Hanna Cope.
A kill by Kyndal Yaross and an ace by Ryleigh White helped Prairiland stretch its lead to 20-12, but a string of consecutive hitting errors closed the gap to 20-15.
A powerful attack at the net by Ryleigh Sims pushed Prairiland’s lead to 23-15 minutes later, and not long after that, Raley closed the set out with a big kill.
“Considering the fact that we haven’t had practice or really played any volleyball since Saturday, I’m happy with our performance,” Raley said. “We were still aggressive and ran our plays, and just kept our energy up the whole game.”
Raley’s service game once again allowed Prairiland to start fast in the second set, as the Lady Tigers were incapable of returning her serve on two of the game’s first three points.
A big kill by Yaross grew their lead to 6-2. And not long after that, a stellar defensive play by White, who dove to the floor to keep the ball alive, ultimately led to a block by Skylar Johnson at the net.
The second set was truly blown wide open thanks to a pivotal stretch of points by Prairiland’s Maebry Parris. A big attack by Parris put Prairiland up 15-6, and on the very next point, she blasted a kill down the sideline to stretch the lead to double digits. After a Prairiland service error gave the ball back to Leonard, she once more stretched the lead to double digits with a thunderous kill that put her team up 17-7.
“Maebry has been amazing over the last few weeks,” Prairiland head coach Terry Lambert said. “Mainly because she’s a very intelligent hitter. She knows what to do and where she needs to be next, and so she’s putting herself in a position to be successful.”
“I’ll be honest, I really just go for it,” Parris said with a chuckle on her approach to hitting. “I try to hit on top of the ball and hit it in the right spots.”
Addi Bettis came on late in the second set, recording a kill and a big attack that led to another point.
Raley used a well-placed push to put her team one point away from taking the second set, and then an error by Leonard that saw a Lady Tiger hit the ball into the net sealed the set for Prairiland.
The third set once more found Prairiland jumping out to a sizable lead right out of the gate, with the Lady Pats jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers were plagued by miscues in the final set, and multiple points ended with the ball dropping between a number of Leonard players, or the opposite occurring, and multiple Lady Tigers all going after the same free ball.
That is not to say that Prairiland didn’t have highlights in the third set. Johnson made an impact at the net with a pair of blocks.
“Skylar is a presence at the net, forcing the other team’s middles to work shots and think about the block that she’s going to providing at the other side.”
A good set from Raley led to a nice attack by Katelyn Cornmesser that Leonard was unable to catch up to, giving Prairiland a 15-6 lead.
Not long after that, a wild rally that ultimately ended with a point for Leonard nevertheless featured some jaw-dropping defense from Prairiland, with Raley making a diving, one-handed dig, and Lanna Riney making a running dig that almost saw her careen into the bleachers.
Minutes later, Raley set up Sims for a big kill that pushed the score to 24-17, and then they sealed the win immediately afterwards thanks to a Leonard net violation.
District play begins for Prairiland next week, and Lambert said he’s pleased with where his team is at with district play right on the horizon.
“We’re playing at a high level and really seem to hang with every single team we play,” he said. “Our pace is there, our speed is there, and if our passing stays crisp it allows us to control things with our hitting. If we can maintain that, it’s relatively difficult for opponents to challenge us.”
“I think we’re at a great spot,” Raley added of her outlook for district play. “We’re starting to trust each other more and it’s starting to all come together. Tonight was good, because Leonard is a good team and they put pressure on us but we were able to handle that.”
