A79Y5295.JPG

Prairiland sophomore Ryleigh Sims serves the ball in her team’s straight-sets victory over Leonard in a rare Wednesday matchup.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

Coming off the Labor Day holiday, followed by a delay of Tuesday’s game to Wednesday, when the Prairiland Lady Patriots took the court on Wednesday against the Leonard Lady Tigers, they hadn’t played together in several days. They showed no signs of rust, however, handily beating their opponents 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.

Prairiland setter Chloe Raley got her team out to a fast start in the opening set, using her strong service game to quickly help her team build up a 4-0 lead.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.