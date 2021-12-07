Playing for the championship of the Prairiland Tournament, the Chisum Lady Mustangs made an astounding comeback to give themselves a chance to win after finding themselves trailing considerably to the DeKalb Lady Bears late in the game.
Unfortunately for the team, the comeback attempt fell just short and they ultimately lost 61-59 to finish the tournament with a second place performance.
The Lady Mustangs never led in the game, though they always stayed just within striking distance thanks in part to timely scoring from the talented backcourt of Peyton Holland and Brooklyn Atnip, and the play in the low block from post players Emma Garner and Harmony Marsh.
At multiple junctures in the game, the Lady Bears stretched their lead to double figures — with one of the largest leads coming early in the third quarter when they went up by 11. Each time they built up a double-digit lead, though, Chisum had an answer, such as the 6-0 run they had to cut the deficit back down to five after trailing by 11. Four of those six points came from great buckets in the post by Garner.
With about five minutes left in the game, the Lady Bears again led by 11. Chisum refused to go down without a fight, though, and cut the lead down to five in the final minute of play when Holland went coast to coast and scored with a beautiful euro step layup.
The Lady Bears answered right back, growing the lead back five with a bucket of their own, but then a clutch 3-pointer by Garner in the waning seconds cut the lead to two.
Moments later, the Lady Mustangs were sent to the free throw line with just three seconds left and a chance to send the game to overtime, though they missed both attempts, and lost the game by a pair.
