For the vast majority of Friday night’s game between Honey Grove and Callisburg, the Warriors held the lead. However, they didn’t have the lead at the most important point — the end.
Following a late touchdown by the Callisburg Wildcats, the Warriors lost 15-14 in heartbreaking fashion.
The game started well for the Warriors. On the team’s first drive, a strong ground game courtesy of Andrew Campbell and Anthanie Whitman helped them march methodically downfield.
The drive seemed to stall right as the Warriors got into the red zone, as the team faced a daunting fourth and seven from the 20-yard line, but a clutch pass from quarterback Ben Patrick to wide receiver Ki Bass gave the team a fresh set of downs and put them right along the goal line.
From that point, it was just a matter of Patrick punching the ball into the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run. The team converted the two point conversion, and with barely four minutes off the clock, the Warriors found themselves up 8-0.
Callisburg answered back in kind, however. The Wildcats strung together a drive consisting almost entirely of plays on the ground. They too found the back of the end zone for a touchdown before settling for an extra point, giving Honey Grove a slim 8-7 lead.
And 8-7 is where the score would remain for quite some time. The Warriors’ defense stiffened up, and Callisburg struggled to generate any form of consistent offense over the next two quarters.
During one second quarter drive, the Wildcats managed to march deep into Warrior territory, but then a strong goal line stand by Honey Grove forced their opponent into a turnover on downs, and Callisburg came away empty-handed.
All game long, Honey Grove’s defense was stalwart, and the Wildcats were never able to find a big gain; all of their yardage came in small to mid-sized plays.
“Our defense was good tonight,” head coach Glen Schuelke said. “We made a lot of good plays tonight, but we just couldn’t make the ones we needed to win the game.”
While the Warriors spread the ball around in the first half, turning to a wide variety of players to run the ball, in the second half they found themselves unable to do so. In response, the team turned to running back Peter Krahn for the majority of their second half yardage.
Krahn delivered, running the ball to great effect in the second half of the game.
“Andrew was hurt early in the first quarter, and Anthanie got injured on the first play of the second half, so our options we went with what we had,” Schuelke said. “Peter did a really good job though. He just earned himself some more playing time.”
Honey Grove and Callisburg each moved the ball with a bit of success in the third quarter, though extended drives were few and far between.
Things changed, however, in the fourth quarter. The quarter started promisingly for Honey Grove, as Krahn and Patrick led the team downfield, capping the drive off with a Krahn touchdown.
The team again went for two, but the conversion was unsuccessful, putting the Warriors up 14-7.
With only about six minutes left in the game, Callisburg began its drive with the game hanging in the balance.
The Warriors had multiple chances to stop the Wildcats on the drive. On one play, the Callisburg quarterback briefly fumbled the ball, but the Warriors defense was unable to recover the ball.
Later in the drive, the defense brought Callisburg to a pivotal fourth down, but the Wildcats managed to convert the imperative fourth down conversion, keeping the drive alive.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown on a pitch to the outside to bring them within a single point. Then, rather than kick the extra point to force overtime, they made the risky decision to go for the two point conversion.
The Callisburg quarterback connected with a receiver in the back left corner of the end zone for one of the few passing completions of the game for the Wildcats, and the risk paid off, putting Callisburg ahead 15-14 with barely two minutes left.
The Warriors had one final chance, but the team’s final drive quickly petered out, and the Wildcats were able to run the clock out to secure the win.
For the game, Krahn led the offense with 80 yards and a touchdown. Whitman added 28 yards on 14 carries and Campbell contributed a big 36-yard run early in the first quarter.
Patrick was 1 of 3 passing the ball, connecting with Bass on the early fourth down conversion for a 19 yard gain.
Krahn led the team defensively as well, finishing with 15 total tackles. Patrick added 12, while Jonas Butler and Will Brummett each contributed seven tackles apiece.
“We played hard tonight and I’m proud of how we fought,” Schuelke said. “There were a couple plays we needed to win the game that we didn’t make unfortunately, and they made a couple more big plays and we got beat. That’s just how it works.”
