detroit eagles logo

The Detroit Eagles never gave up in their season-opener against the Alba-Golden Panthers, but found themselves outmanned and overwhelmed on Thursday night, as they fell 55-0.

“This is my second year at Detroit and I’m going to be honest, that was the best team we’ve played in that time,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “More than even Cooper last year or anyone. They’re big, fast, strong and a very well-coached team.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.