The Detroit Eagles never gave up in their season-opener against the Alba-Golden Panthers, but found themselves outmanned and overwhelmed on Thursday night, as they fell 55-0.
“This is my second year at Detroit and I’m going to be honest, that was the best team we’ve played in that time,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “More than even Cooper last year or anyone. They’re big, fast, strong and a very well-coached team.”
Alba-Golden struck early and often, using their passing game to great effectiveness, as they were able to beat Detroit over the top.
“We’re a young team,” Beard said. “We have 19 freshmen and sophomores on our team, and only three seniors. Those three seniors did a great job leading the team and they’re a very special bunch, but our youth showed itself.
“On the flip side, that Alba-Golden team is much more experienced, and they’ve played together for a lot longer.”
Turnovers plagued Detroit, as the Eagles coughed up the ball five times in total over the course of the game.
“On our second possession, we had the ball with really good field position,” Beard said. “They strip it from us and run it back and score. I really think that play knocked the wind out of our sails for a while.”
The game wasn’t without bright spots. Cloedus Scales, Detroit’s jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon, had a big day running the ball, and Beard said he had to carry an even bigger load due to some injuries to other key players.
“Cloedus did what he’s always going to do, which is make an impact with the ball in his hands,” Beard said. “We just needed some other guys to support him more so that he’s not doing it all himself.”
Despite the lopsided scoreboard, Beard said he couldn’t be prouder of his team for the way they stayed aggressive and played hard until the final buzzer sounded.
“A lot of kids, when they get down big like that, will just roll over and give up,” Beard said. “My guys never stopped competing. They had the right mindset all game long, and that’s what I’m really proud of.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
