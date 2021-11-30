Everything seemed to be working for the Rivercrest Rebels on Saturday, as they rode some hot shooting and some stifling defense to a 77-48 victory on the second day of the Clarksville Thanksgiving Invitational.
It didn’t take long for the Rebels to seal the game, outscoring the Leopards 23-4 in the first quarter alone.
Kamryn English turned in a terrific shooting display, scoring 14 points in just the first quarter and 30 points total. Kirk Killian had a big day, scoring 14 points.
The Rebels utilized excellent ball movement, with English, Killian and Connor Young making flashy passes to find teammates for good looks.
“I was pleased with our passing today,” head coach Quincy English said. “Connor had some really nice passes in particular, and if we can get that sort of contribution from him, that’s a big bonus.”
English added that he was much more pleased with his team’s execution on the defensive side than he was in the team’s loss to Hooks the day prior.
“We played with a lot more energy,” he said. “This is the level of energy you need to play every game with.”
