The North Lamar Pantherettes fought valiantly Tuesday evening against the Celina Lady Bobcats. Though they ultimately lost in straight sets — falling 17-25, 20-25, 13-25 — they didn’t make things easy for the top-ranked 4A volleyball team in the state of Texas.
In the first set, North Lamar started hot, trading the lead back and forth with Celina for the first few points, and building up a 5-3 lead on a strong cross kill by junior Libby Jones.
Moments later, Celina would tie the game up by winning an incredibly hard fought point. For North Lamar, Zoey Figueroa, Lauren Dority and Claire Emeyabbi all made impressive digs during the extended rally, though it was Celina that eventually put the point away with a cross kill to tie the game up at 5-5.
North Lamar would not retake the lead in the opening set.
The Lady Bobcats surged ahead, using a balanced offensive attack to finish off points, while their own defensive prowess made it hard for North Lamar’s hitters and middle blockers to get into their normal rhythm.
“We stepped up and played well defensively,” North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said. “We had players step up and make some key digs, some key blocks, at pivotal moments. … That Celina team is one of the best we’ve played all year.”
Throughout the opening set, North Lamar’s offense was paced by middle blocker Lauren Dority, who made an impact not only with some big attacks that resulted in points, but also with some excellent play from the service line, as she had two aces just in the first set alone.
Midway through the set, Celina was able to extend its lead to five points, going up 16-11 and then 17-12. And it was Dority who powered a small run by the Pantherettes, bringing her team back to within two points by cutting their lead to 18-16 with some strong attacks.
Celina would finish the set strong, however, only allowing North Lamar to score once more the remainder of the way, which came on a well-placed kill by Jones.
In the second set, the Pantherettes jumped in front early and stayed in front for the majority of the set. They reached double digits when a block by Roselyn Spencer put them up 10-6.
North Lamar’s lead grew to as big as 14-8, though Celina slowly began gaining ground on the Pantherettes after that.
Nearly every point was a long, tenacious rally, as both teams’ defenses were unwilling to give up ground. Figueroa, the team’s libero, came up big time and again for her team.
A net violation by North Lamar allowed Celina to draw even with them at 15-15, and on the next point, Celina took the lead with a big kill.
In the third set, North Lamar’s offense hit a brick wall. While they’d been able to do enough to keep things close through the first two sets, even against Celina’s elite defense, in the final set kills became much harder to come by.
The Pantherettes’ defense continued to also shine, such as a point where both Spencer and Figueroa made impressive, one-handed diving digs, butthe rally ultimately ended with Celina putting the ball away for the kill.
Despite the loss, Crawford said she was incredibly proud of the resolve her team showed throughout the game.
“We had a lot of long rallies,” Crawford said. “It was a very exciting game; we didn’t make anything easy for them. I’m very proud of our kids and the way all of them contributed.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.