North Lamar Pantherette Lauren Dority rises for an attack in her team’s Tuesday loss to the Celina Lady Bobcats, the No. 1 4A volleyball team in Texas.

The North Lamar Pantherettes fought valiantly Tuesday evening against the Celina Lady Bobcats. Though they ultimately lost in straight sets — falling 17-25, 20-25, 13-25 — they didn’t make things easy for the top-ranked 4A volleyball team in the state of Texas.

In the first set, North Lamar started hot, trading the lead back and forth with Celina for the first few points, and building up a 5-3 lead on a strong cross kill by junior Libby Jones.

