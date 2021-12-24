Everything seemed to be working for the Paris Ladycats Tuesday on the road against Commerce, as they downed the Lady Tigers 64-34.
To say Paris got out to a hot start would be an understatement — the Ladycats held Commerce scoreless in the opening frame, rolling to a 22-0 opening frame.
And as good as they were defensively, the Ladycats were just as strong offensively, with four starters all finishing in double figures.
Nya Williams led the way with 15 points, Jazz Dangerfield and Asia Johnson each scored 11 and Keshanti Gordon finished with 10 points.
Makya High added eight points, Keyli Holt scored four, Jakiya Williams scored three and Kailiah Ethridge added two.
In total, the Ladycats came away with 17 steals and even more deflections in the defensive masterclass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.