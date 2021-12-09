The Chisum Lady Mustangs had a veritable explosion of offense against the Detroit Lady Eagles on Tuesday, getting out to a fast start and never looking back, en route to a 78-35 victory.
The team came out of the gate already firing on all cylinders, and opened the contest up on a 13-0 run.
Several Lady Mustangs played a role in the fast start, but none played a bigger role than junior Peyton Holland, who scored 14 first-quarter points and finished the game with an astounding 36.
“I think it stemmed from that fourth quarter she had against DeKalb (in the championship game of the Prairiland Tournament) where she just took over,” Chisum coach Will Smith said. “She’s playing with a ton of confidence right now, and if she has a chance to get out and run, she will.”
The team scored 26 points in their electric first quarter, and their offensive numbers were largely the result of stifling defense that led to fast-break offense.
Other Chisum players besides Holland gava Detroit fits. Emma Garner, who finished the game with 14 points, did a good job of scoring in the paint and stepping out to drain a few long-range shots as well. And she had a run in the second quarter that saw her score six straight points.
And Harmony Marsh, who joined Garner in dominating the paint, finished the game with 12 points.
CC Runels did all she could for Detroit, scoring 12 points in a variety of ways for the Lady Eagles.
In addition to Chisum’s three scorers in double figures, Madison Todd scored seven, Brooklyn Atnip scored four and Kaylie Spradlin scored three.
For Detroit, Cheyenne Snodgrass scored seven, Braylin Craig had six and Cailyn Ray and Kayleigh Griggs had five apiece.
