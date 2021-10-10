The Chisum Lady Mustangs fought valiantly when they took the volleyball court against Rains on Friday, but despite playing the Ladycats close from start to finish, it was Rains who came out with the hard-fought win, and Chisum fell 23-25, 29-27, 18-25, 22-25.
“We had our opportunities to win but our ultimate demise was we missed too many serves,” head coach Laura Nickerson said.
Chisum’s middle blockers were stellar, with Emmy Williams and Emma Garner combining for 15 blocks, with nine and six, respectively. Williams had 13 kills and Garner had nine.
Kelsea Ball had 30 assists, three aces, four blocks and 15 digs. Peyton Holland had nine kills and 20 digs, Brylea Marshall had a trio of kills and 16 digs and Brooklyn Atnip had five kills.
