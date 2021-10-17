It took the Paris Wildcats’ offense a bit of time to kick into gear Friday night against the Terrell Tigers, but the defense was firing on all cylinders from the outset, and Paris won 28-7 in a crucial district matchup.
Taydrick Dawson got things going for the Wildcats, bursting through the Terrell defense and taking the ball all the way to the goal line. Quarterback Luke Hohenberger finished the drive off on a sneak into the endzone to put Paris on the scoreboard.
The Terrell offense started the game strong, marching the ball downfield and eventually busting free for a touchdown run. What they didn’t know at the time was that that drive would account for almost the entirety of the team’s yardage.
“We held them to 74 total yards of offense, and about 50 or so of them were on that first quarter drive they had,” Paris coach Steven Hohenberger said. “In today’s game, holding a team to that kind of yardage is practically unheard of.”
Helping lead the charge for the Wildcats’ defensive units were tackle Satchel Swain, defensive back Trent Tennon and linebacker Jariah Moore.
“They got after it,” Steven Hohenberger said. “They made things difficult for (Terrell) all night.”
Also proving to be a valuable asset was Trevin Hohenberger, who wracked up several big hits, many of which came in the backfield for losses.
For Paris’ offense, though, it took time for things to get warmed up. The team’s cadre of running backs had a hard time moving the chains and some untimely penalties did the team no favors either. After a scoreless second quarter, Paris went into the halftime break with a slim 7-0 lead.
The second half was a different story, however.
“We just couldn’t get going in the first half, but I can’t say enough about the way they turned things around in the second half,” the head coach said. “That’s a testament to our players; it’s a players’ game. They do a great job listening and coming out and making adjustments.”
Paris scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, both on passes from Luke Hohenberger to Lyric Tredwell. Tredwell finished the game with 201 yards of total offense, with 150 of them coming on the ground. Luke Hohenberger ran for four 73 yards and passed for another 71.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Tredwell sealed the win with one more touchdown, this one coming on a big pick-up through the rushing attack.
With the win, Paris improves to 2-2 in district play heading into a pivotal game next week at no. 10 Kaufman.
“We’ve got a terrific opportunity,” Steven Hohenberger said. “Kaufman is a well-coached team with a lot of size and speedy, so we’re going to have to bring i, but I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface of what these 2021 Paris Wildcats are capable of. So we’re going to get to work on Monday and focus on going 1-0 next week.”
