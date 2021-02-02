The high school baseball season, which will officially kick off in the coming weeks, will run until May for local teams. But for three North Lamar seniors, their baseball careers will now extend well past that after signing to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Pitchers Trent Nickerson and Cody Ausmus, as well as third baseman Andy Kirk, recently signed their athletic letters of intent. Nickerson signed with Panola College, while both Kirk and Ausmus will both be playing for Eastfield College after finishing high school.
From a young age, the trio were athletically-minded, trying their hands at a wide range of sports. Right away, though, they knew baseball was different from the rest.
“It’s different than any other sport,” Kirk said. “When you get a hit, no other sport feels like it. Every hit feels like a touchdown in football.”
Each of the three realized baseball was something they wanted to seriously pursue at the next level at different ages, with Nickerson deciding at a younger age than his two teammates. Once they did make that decision, though, their whole approach to the game shifted.
“I’d say around eight (years old) is when I really knew it was something I wanted to do,” Nickerson said. “I started taking it a lot more seriously at that point.”
As their hard work translated into on-field improvements, the three players grew into some of the brightest stars in the Red River Valley.
Nickerson quickly blossomed into one of the area’s top pitchers. He played well in 2020’s coronavirus-shortened season, but in his last full season, as a sophomore, he was nothing short of spectacular. Over 47 innings, he struck out 78 batters while holding opposing lineups to a combined batting average of just .145.
Nickerson’s pitching repertoire is as lethal as they come, with a high-velocity fastball, a sharp breaking ball and a deadly changeup. But in the eyes of North Lamar head coach Bric Steed, what makes Nickerson truly elite are the intangibles.
“Trent is an elite competitor, and I mean that in the purest sense of the word,” Steed said. “His skill set is great, but he’s much more than that. He competes at the highest level. It’s because of that that he can be intimidating when you’ve got him on the mound between the lines. He’s a bulldog.”
When it comes to Kirk, what sets the third baseman apart from his peers is his mammoth bat, the coach said.
“Andy is our best hitter, and he’s going to be one of the best hitters in the district, if not the best,” Steed said. “He controls his barrel at an extremely high level, can place the ball in the right-center gap and the left-center gap and he left the yard a few times last year in ways that made me think, ‘Here we go, this guy can really do damage.’”
Kirk is not only great with a bat in his hand, but also with a glove, Steed said. The third baseman is as sure as they come defensively, easily able to run in to make the difficult plays down the third baseline.
With Ausmus, Steed said any coach would love to have him because of his unmatched work ethic.
“Cody is unique because he’s put in so much effort to developing himself on the mound,” Steed said. “He’s almost willed himself to the velocities he’s hit. … He’s gained about eight miles per hour in just the last 12 months on sheer will. If he puts his mind to something, he’s going to do it, and just get out of the way.”
As far as his skillset goes, Steed said Ausmus possesses a breaking ball that’s nearly unhittable.
North Lamar’s baseball program carries a reputation of success and prestige throughout the area, and Ausmus said he’s going to miss being a part of it, and the relationships he’s built with his teammates and coaches.
“It’s been the best experience of my life,” Ausmus said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Looking to the future, though, all three are excited for the next stage of their baseball careers and are ready to prove their mettle against even stiffer competition.
