After winning the first game of the playoffs in dramatic fashion against top-seeded McLeod, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels were unable to take one of the next two, ultimately falling in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The team fell 12-2 in the second game and 12-3 in the third, with McKenzie Walton and Logan Huddleston driving in runs in the second game, and Alexis Cary and Rylie Huddleston garnering RBIs in the third game.
“I’m proud of this team and how far they’ve come,” coach Kara Crawford said. “We had a tough preseason, and they’ve come so far since then.”
The team graduates seniors Walton and Rylie Huddleston, and Crawford said their leadership will be missed.
“McKenzie has been our rock,” the coach said. “She’s our most reliable hitter and she’s played all over the field for me over the years. Rylie is a vocal leader, and really gets the other girls to buy in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.