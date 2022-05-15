The Cooper Bulldogs’ terrific season came to an end in the area round of the playoffs this week, as they dropped a pair of games to Windthorst, losing 6-5 in the first game and 8-1 in the second.
The first game was a heartbreaker for the Bulldogs, as they led 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh before giving up four last-inning runs.
Colin Ingram and Tanner Houchins each had multiple RBIs in the game, and the Bulldogs racked up 11 hits.
The second game wasn’t as close, as Cooper was never able to fully find its footing on the mound or in the batter’s box. Their lone run came on an RBI line drive from Ingram.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs enjoyed a terrific 2022, being crowned outright district champions and also adding a bi-district title to their trophy case.
